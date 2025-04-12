Manchester City face Crystal Palace in the Premier League ( PA Wire )

Manchester City welcome Crystal Palace to the Etihad Stadium as they attempt to further their bid for a Champions League place.

A dreary derby draw represented another disappointing performance from Pep Guardiola’s side in the absence of Erling Haaland, though their hopes of salvaging a difficult season have been boosted with the Premier League now guaranteed five qualification spots in Europe’s top tier. Manchester City can put the pressure on Chelsea and Newcastle, who play tomorrow, by climbing above the pair with victory here.

A win will not come easily, though, against a visiting side in fine form. A chaotic, card-riddled clash with rivals Brighton provided a fourth win in five league games as Oliver Glasner continues to take the south London club up the table. Three points here would continue their charge into the top half as they seek another strong end to the season.

