Man City vs Crystal Palace LIVE: Hosts continue hunt for Champions League place in Premier League clash
Can Crystal Palace continue their good recent form as they visit the Etihad Stadium?
Manchester City welcome Crystal Palace to the Etihad Stadium as they attempt to further their bid for a Champions League place.
A dreary derby draw represented another disappointing performance from Pep Guardiola’s side in the absence of Erling Haaland, though their hopes of salvaging a difficult season have been boosted with the Premier League now guaranteed five qualification spots in Europe’s top tier. Manchester City can put the pressure on Chelsea and Newcastle, who play tomorrow, by climbing above the pair with victory here.
A win will not come easily, though, against a visiting side in fine form. A chaotic, card-riddled clash with rivals Brighton provided a fourth win in five league games as Oliver Glasner continues to take the south London club up the table. Three points here would continue their charge into the top half as they seek another strong end to the season.
Follow all of the latest from the Etihad Stadium with our live blog below:
‘Sexism isn’t banter’: Phil Foden chants crossed a line, says Kick It Out chief
And that Manchester derby was mostly notable for tasteless chants from some sections of United fans about Phil Foden’s mother.
The chants, which Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said showed “a lack of class”, were sung throughout the first half on Sunday and when Foden was brought off in the 57th minute. United have not publicly commented on them.
The anti-discrimination charity Kick It Out has condemned the chants, saying “sexism isn’t banter”.
‘Sexism isn’t banter’: Phil Foden chants crossed a line, says Kick It Out chief
Jack Grealish ‘slapped in face’ by Man Utd fan as police charge man with assault
It’s been a busy week for Manchester City, although more off the pitch than on.
A man has been charged with assault after allegedly slapping Manchester City forward Jack Grealish at the end of the Manchester derby at Old Trafford on Sunday.
Greater Manchester Police confirmed a 20-year-old man will appear in court following an incident relating to the 0-0 draw between Manchester United and rivals Man City.
Jack Grealish ‘slapped in face’ by Man Utd fan as police charge man with assault
United and City face off in lowest-calibre Manchester derby for decades
Manchester City host Crystal Palace in their first outing after a drab Manchester derby at Old Trafford.
The Independent’s Senior Football Correspondent didn’t hold back on the dismal 0-0 encounter...
Man Utd and Man City face off in lowest-calibre derby for decades
Manchester City vs Crystal Palace LIVE
Good morning and welcome along to The Independent’s LIVE coverage of the Premier League clash between Manchester City and Crystal Palace. Pep Guardiola’s side could climb into the top four with victory this afternoon, though face a tough test against a visiting side in strong recent form.
Kick off is at 12.30pm BST.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments