Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated

Man City vs Crystal Palace LIVE: Hosts continue hunt for Champions League place in Premier League clash

Can Crystal Palace continue their good recent form as they visit the Etihad Stadium?

Flo Clifford
Saturday 12 April 2025 10:35 BST
Comments
Manchester City face Crystal Palace in the Premier League
Manchester City face Crystal Palace in the Premier League (PA Wire)

Manchester City welcome Crystal Palace to the Etihad Stadium as they attempt to further their bid for a Champions League place.

A dreary derby draw represented another disappointing performance from Pep Guardiola’s side in the absence of Erling Haaland, though their hopes of salvaging a difficult season have been boosted with the Premier League now guaranteed five qualification spots in Europe’s top tier. Manchester City can put the pressure on Chelsea and Newcastle, who play tomorrow, by climbing above the pair with victory here.

A win will not come easily, though, against a visiting side in fine form. A chaotic, card-riddled clash with rivals Brighton provided a fourth win in five league games as Oliver Glasner continues to take the south London club up the table. Three points here would continue their charge into the top half as they seek another strong end to the season.

Follow all of the latest from the Etihad Stadium with our live blog below:

Recommended

‘Sexism isn’t banter’: Phil Foden chants crossed a line, says Kick It Out chief

And that Manchester derby was mostly notable for tasteless chants from some sections of United fans about Phil Foden’s mother.

The chants, which Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said showed “a lack of class”, were sung throughout the first half on Sunday and when Foden was brought off in the 57th minute. United have not publicly commented on them.

The anti-discrimination charity Kick It Out has condemned the chants, saying “sexism isn’t banter”.

‘Sexism isn’t banter’: Phil Foden chants crossed a line, says Kick It Out chief

The FA will not take action over the chants despite widespread outrage
Flo Clifford12 April 2025 11:00

Jack Grealish ‘slapped in face’ by Man Utd fan as police charge man with assault

It’s been a busy week for Manchester City, although more off the pitch than on.

A man has been charged with assault after allegedly slapping Manchester City forward Jack Grealish at the end of the Manchester derby at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Greater Manchester Police confirmed a 20-year-old man will appear in court following an incident relating to the 0-0 draw between Manchester United and rivals Man City.

Jack Grealish ‘slapped in face’ by Man Utd fan as police charge man with assault

The alleged incident came at the end of the 0-0 draw at Old Trafford
Flo Clifford12 April 2025 10:50

United and City face off in lowest-calibre Manchester derby for decades

Manchester City host Crystal Palace in their first outing after a drab Manchester derby at Old Trafford.

The Independent’s Senior Football Correspondent didn’t hold back on the dismal 0-0 encounter...

Man Utd and Man City face off in lowest-calibre derby for decades

The sad decline of both Manchester clubs illustrates how easily the mighty can fall, as the pair meet to play for little more than pride
Flo Clifford12 April 2025 10:41

Manchester City vs Crystal Palace LIVE

Good morning and welcome along to The Independent’s LIVE coverage of the Premier League clash between Manchester City and Crystal Palace. Pep Guardiola’s side could climb into the top four with victory this afternoon, though face a tough test against a visiting side in strong recent form.

Kick off is at 12.30pm BST.

Manchester City are in Premier League action
Manchester City are in Premier League action (PA Wire)
Harry Latham-Coyle11 April 2025 12:40

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in