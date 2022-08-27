Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Manchester City vs Crystal Palace predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture today

Everything you need to know about Pep Guardiola and Patrick Vieira’s selections

Luke Baker
Saturday 27 August 2022 06:21
Comments
Manchester City: Pep Guardiola says club's transfer business is done for the summer

Crystal Palace will look to build on a promising start to the Premier League season by springing a huge upset and beating Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium today.

They will be able to draw on the memories of October 2021 when they did exactly that - triumphing 2-0 in Manchester as goals by Wilfried Zaha and Conor Gallagher did the damage.

This term, the Eagles - under highly-rated boss Patrick Vieira - lost 2-0 to Arsenal on the opening day, before drawing with Liverpool and then beating Aston Villa 3-1 to leave them in the top ten of the nascent table.

For their part, Pep Guardiola’s City side will look to bounce back from dropping points in a 3-3 draw with Newcastle last weekend, although things could have been worse as they trailed 3-1 before fighting to level things.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the Premier League fixture.

Recommended

When is Manchester City vs Southampton?

The match will kick off at 3pm BST on Saturday 27 August at Etihad Stadium, Manchester.

How can I watch it?

The match will not be shown on British television due to the 3pm blackout rules. You can follow all the action on The Independent with our live blog.

What is the team news?

Kalvin Phillips and Luke Mbete both sustained injuries in the midweek friendly with Barca, giving Pep Guardiola an additional headache to add to the fact that Aymeric Laporte remains sidelined after undergoing summer knee surgery, while Jack Grealish and Nathan Ake are both doubtful.

For Crystal Palace, James McArthur is doubtful with a groin problem, while James Tomkins (calf), Jack Butland (broken wrist) and Nathan Ferguson (foot) all remain sidelined. Having made a slew of changes for the midweek Carabao Cup clash, Patrick Vieira is likely to revert to a line-up that more resembles the one that beat Aston Villa last weekend.

Predicted line-ups

Manchester City: Ederson; Walker, Stones, Dias, Cancelo; De Bruyne, Rodri, Gundogan; Bernardo, Haaland, Mahrez

Crystal Palace: Guaita; Ward, Anderson, Guehi, Mitchell; Schlupp, Doucoure, Eze; Ayew, Edouard, Zaha

Odds

Man City: 2/11

Draw: 13/2

Crystal Palace: 14/1

Recommended

Prediction

Man City will be eager to avoid a second slip-up in as many weeks and although Palace are a dangerous side, capable of springing a shock, the hosts should have too much in the tank. Man City 3-1 Crystal Palace

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in