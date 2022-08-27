Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Crystal Palace will look to build on a promising start to the Premier League season by springing a huge upset and beating Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium today.

They will be able to draw on the memories of October 2021 when they did exactly that - triumphing 2-0 in Manchester as goals by Wilfried Zaha and Conor Gallagher did the damage.

This term, the Eagles - under highly-rated boss Patrick Vieira - lost 2-0 to Arsenal on the opening day, before drawing with Liverpool and then beating Aston Villa 3-1 to leave them in the top ten of the nascent table.

For their part, Pep Guardiola’s City side will look to bounce back from dropping points in a 3-3 draw with Newcastle last weekend, although things could have been worse as they trailed 3-1 before fighting to level things.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the Premier League fixture.

When is Manchester City vs Southampton?

The match will kick off at 3pm BST on Saturday 27 August at Etihad Stadium, Manchester.

How can I watch it?

The match will not be shown on British television due to the 3pm blackout rules. You can follow all the action on The Independent with our live blog.

What is the team news?

Kalvin Phillips and Luke Mbete both sustained injuries in the midweek friendly with Barca, giving Pep Guardiola an additional headache to add to the fact that Aymeric Laporte remains sidelined after undergoing summer knee surgery, while Jack Grealish and Nathan Ake are both doubtful.

For Crystal Palace, James McArthur is doubtful with a groin problem, while James Tomkins (calf), Jack Butland (broken wrist) and Nathan Ferguson (foot) all remain sidelined. Having made a slew of changes for the midweek Carabao Cup clash, Patrick Vieira is likely to revert to a line-up that more resembles the one that beat Aston Villa last weekend.

Predicted line-ups

Manchester City: Ederson; Walker, Stones, Dias, Cancelo; De Bruyne, Rodri, Gundogan; Bernardo, Haaland, Mahrez

Crystal Palace: Guaita; Ward, Anderson, Guehi, Mitchell; Schlupp, Doucoure, Eze; Ayew, Edouard, Zaha

Odds

Man City: 2/11

Draw: 13/2

Crystal Palace: 14/1

Prediction

Man City will be eager to avoid a second slip-up in as many weeks and although Palace are a dangerous side, capable of springing a shock, the hosts should have too much in the tank. Man City 3-1 Crystal Palace