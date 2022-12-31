Manchester City vs Everton LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more
Follow all the action from Etihad Stadium
Follow live coverage as Manchester City face Everton in the Premier League today.
Manchester City are reigning champions after beating Liverpool to the finish line in a neck-and-neck 2021/22 title race where a comeback win on the final day of the season against Aston Villa secured a fourth title in five years for Pep Guardiola's side.
Jurgen Klopp's Reds were on course for a quadruple last season but were forced to settle for just an FA Cup and Carabao Cup win and will return trying to win the title again just as they did in 2020.
It was a dramatic season for Chelsea a year ago with Roman Abramovich now replaced by Todd Boehly as owner in west London. He will want an instant return on his hefty investment at Stamford Bridge while Tottenham, back in the Champions League, will want to kick on once more too.
It's not all about the action at the top though with Fulham, Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest promoted to the top tier for 2021/22 and hoping to hold their own against the best English football has to offer and avoid the drop.
We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:
EVERTON STARTING XI (5-4-1): Jordan Pickford; Nathan Patterson, Ben Godfrey, Conor Coady, James Tarkowski, Vitalii Mykolenko; Alex Iwobi, Idrissa Gueye, Amadou Onana, Demarai Gray; Dominic Calvert-Lewin.
MANCHESTER CITY SUBS: Kalvin Phillips, Phil Foden, Cole Palmer, Kyle Walker, Sergio Gomez, Ilkay Gundogan, Julian Alvarez, Stefan Ortega, Joao Cancelo.
MANCHESTER CITY STARTING XI (4-3-3): Ederson; Rico Lewis, John Stones, Manuel Akanji, Nathan Ake; Kevin De Bruyne, Rodrigo, Bernardo Silva; Riyad Mahrez, Erling Haaland, Jack Grealish.
Frank Lampard is starting to find himself under pressure, with his side sitting just one point above the relegation zone. The Toffees are winless in their last five in all competitions (D1 L4), losing the previous four on the bounce, including a last-minute 2-1 defeat to Wolves last time out. At the other end of the table, City have the chance to close the gap to Arsenal at the top of the Premier League to two points with a win here today. They've lost just one of their last nine games in all competitions (W7 D1), though that was their last home league match against Brentford when they were beaten 2-1 before the World Cup.
Hello and welcome to live coverage of the Premier League meeting between Manchester City and Everton at the Etihad Stadium!
