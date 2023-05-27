Jump to content

Liveupdated1685201524

Manchester City vs Everton LIVE: Women's Super League result, final score and reaction

Follow all the action from Academy Stadium

Sports Staff
Saturday 27 May 2023 13:30
A general view of The Madejski Stadium
(Getty Images)

Follow The Independent's live coverage of all the action in the FA Women’s Super League today.

The WSL is the top tier of English women’s football with international players from all over the world plying their trade in one of the most competitive and entertaining leagues around.

Chelsea have won three of the past four titles and Emma Hayes’ side will be right in the hunt again, with the likes of Arsenal - champions in 2018-19 – and Manchester City, who have been runners-up for each of the past four seasons, among their competitors.

With the top three sides qualifying for the UEFA Women’s Champions League, all 12 WSL teams have plenty to play for, although some clubs’ main ambition will simply be to avoid the drop.

The side who finish bottom will be relegated to the FA Women’s Championship – a fate that befell Bristol City in 2020-21 – and newly-promoted Leicester City, competing in the top flight of the women’s game for the first time, will be eager to avoid an immediate return.

We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:

1685201056

Manchester City vs Everton

Match ends, Manchester City Women 3, Everton Women 2.

27 May 2023 16:24
1685201053

Manchester City vs Everton

Second Half ends, Manchester City Women 3, Everton Women 2.

27 May 2023 16:24
1685200999

Manchester City vs Everton

Goal! Manchester City Women 3, Everton Women 2. Leonie Maier (Everton Women) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the centre of the goal.

27 May 2023 16:23
1685200996

Manchester City vs Everton

Attempt saved. Lucy Hope (Everton Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Abbey Clarke.

27 May 2023 16:23
1685200919

Manchester City vs Everton

Attempt blocked. Nicoline Sørensen (Everton Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

27 May 2023 16:21
1685200914

Manchester City vs Everton

Attempt saved. Hanna Bennison (Everton Women) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved.

27 May 2023 16:21
1685200864

Manchester City vs Everton

Attempt saved. Chloe Kelly (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Alex Greenwood.

27 May 2023 16:21
1685200833

Manchester City vs Everton

Attempt missed. Khadija Shaw (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Laura Coombs.

27 May 2023 16:20
1685200793

Manchester City vs Everton

Abbey Clarke (Everton Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

27 May 2023 16:19
1685200790

Manchester City vs Everton

Laura Coombs (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

27 May 2023 16:19

