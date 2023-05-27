Manchester City vs Everton LIVE: Women's Super League result, final score and reaction
Follow all the action from Academy Stadium
Follow The Independent's live coverage of all the action in the FA Women’s Super League today.
The WSL is the top tier of English women’s football with international players from all over the world plying their trade in one of the most competitive and entertaining leagues around.
Chelsea have won three of the past four titles and Emma Hayes’ side will be right in the hunt again, with the likes of Arsenal - champions in 2018-19 – and Manchester City, who have been runners-up for each of the past four seasons, among their competitors.
With the top three sides qualifying for the UEFA Women’s Champions League, all 12 WSL teams have plenty to play for, although some clubs’ main ambition will simply be to avoid the drop.
The side who finish bottom will be relegated to the FA Women’s Championship – a fate that befell Bristol City in 2020-21 – and newly-promoted Leicester City, competing in the top flight of the women’s game for the first time, will be eager to avoid an immediate return.
We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:
Manchester City vs Everton
Match ends, Manchester City Women 3, Everton Women 2.
Manchester City vs Everton
Second Half ends, Manchester City Women 3, Everton Women 2.
Manchester City vs Everton
Goal! Manchester City Women 3, Everton Women 2. Leonie Maier (Everton Women) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the centre of the goal.
Manchester City vs Everton
Attempt saved. Lucy Hope (Everton Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Abbey Clarke.
Manchester City vs Everton
Attempt blocked. Nicoline Sørensen (Everton Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Manchester City vs Everton
Attempt saved. Hanna Bennison (Everton Women) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved.
Manchester City vs Everton
Attempt saved. Chloe Kelly (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Alex Greenwood.
Manchester City vs Everton
Attempt missed. Khadija Shaw (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Laura Coombs.
Manchester City vs Everton
Abbey Clarke (Everton Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Manchester City vs Everton
Laura Coombs (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies