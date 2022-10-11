FC Copenhagen vs Man City LIVE: Champions League team news, line-ups and more tonight
Manchester City can qualify for the Champions League knockout stages if they beat FC Copenhagen tonight
Manchester City can qualify for the knockout stages of the Champions League if they defeat FC Copenhagen this evening. Pep Guardiola’s men currently sit top of Group G with a perfect record of three wins from three games and if they make it four from four, they will guarantee a spot in the next round of the competition.
City are in terrific form and come into the game having swept Southampton aside 4-0 on Saturday yet Guardiola will have one eye on the future. His team play nine matches (including tonight’s game) in the next month and if they can qualify for the Champions League last-16 tonight the final two group games will provide opportunities to rest and rotate players.
The odds are certainly in their favour after their last performance in this competition was a dominant one-sided affair against tonight’s opponents. It ended in a 5-0 thrashing at the Etihad last Wednesday when Erling Haaland continued his impeccable form with two goals before Julian Alvarez and the struggling Riyad Mahrez also found the back of the net after Davit Khocholava’s own goal.
Follow all the action as Manchester City travel to Denmark to face FC Copenhagen in the Champions League:
De Bruyne flourishing for City
Before the start of the season Manchester City were hoping that Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne could create a killer partnership with the Norwegian striker finishing off chances created by the Beligan midfielder.
Haaland’s goalscoring record speaks for itself but equally impressive are De Bruyne’s assist stats. The Belgian has already registered 11 assists across all competitions in 2022/23, just three short of his overall tally last campaign.
De Bruyne has made at least one assist in each of his last six appearances in all competitions, setting up eight goals overall in that time.
Pep Guardiola hails sharp-shooting Manchester City after hammering Southampton
Pep Guardiola felt Manchester City’s comfortable victory over Southampton showed further signs the champions are clicking into gear.
City cruised past the struggling Saints 4-0 with Erling Haaland again on the scoresheet at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday, underlining their considerable strength as they chase a third successive Premier League title.
The victory was not as eye-catching as last week’s stunning 6-3 derby demolition of Manchester United but Guardiola, as after the 5-0 Champions League win over FC Copenhagen, was far more satisfied with the control exerted.
The City manager said: “We are scoring a lot of goals and in the last two games we didn’t concede one shot.”
City scored four against struggling Saints to take their total to 33 in nine games
Group G standings
Manchester City are cruising through the Champions League group stages having collected a perfect nine points from their opening three matches.
They sit top of Group G three points clear of Borussia Dortmund and are one win away from securing a spot in the knockout stages with two games remaining after tonight’s fixture against FC Copenhagen.
City have scored 11 goals across those three matches and have only conceded once - against Dortmund on matchday two.
Pep Guardiola’s side play nine matches between now and the start of the World Cup in November so if they can sow up qualification tonight the final two group stages matches will provide the boss with the opportunity to rest key players in his squad.
FC Copenhagen vs Manchester City
Hello and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of tonight’s Champions League action.
First up at 5.45pm Manchester City travel to Denmark to take on FC Copenhagen knowing that victory will secure them a spot in the round of 16. Pep Guardiola’s men hammered Copenhagen 5-0 last week when the Danish side came to the Etihad and the City boss will be hoping for a similarly one-sided affair tonight.
Following the conclusion of this game our focus will move to Glasgow where Celtic host RB Leipzig for an 8pm kick off. The Hoops are bottom of their group after three matches but have put in a few encouraging performances that will give Ange Postecoglou hope that his side can get something out of tonight’s game. They currently have one point from nine but a victory tonight will blow the group wide open and with Shakhtar Donetsk still to visit Celtic Park it could give the Scottish side some impetus to their Champions League campaign.
