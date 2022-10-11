Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV
Liveupdated1665501527

FC Copenhagen vs Man City LIVE: Champions League team news, line-ups and more tonight

Manchester City can qualify for the Champions League knockout stages if they beat FC Copenhagen tonight

Michael Jones
Tuesday 11 October 2022 16:18
Comments
Can't compare Haaland to Messi - Pep

Manchester City can qualify for the knockout stages of the Champions League if they defeat FC Copenhagen this evening. Pep Guardiola’s men currently sit top of Group G with a perfect record of three wins from three games and if they make it four from four, they will guarantee a spot in the next round of the competition.

City are in terrific form and come into the game having swept Southampton aside 4-0 on Saturday yet Guardiola will have one eye on the future. His team play nine matches (including tonight’s game) in the next month and if they can qualify for the Champions League last-16 tonight the final two group games will provide opportunities to rest and rotate players.

The odds are certainly in their favour after their last performance in this competition was a dominant one-sided affair against tonight’s opponents. It ended in a 5-0 thrashing at the Etihad last Wednesday when Erling Haaland continued his impeccable form with two goals before Julian Alvarez and the struggling Riyad Mahrez also found the back of the net after Davit Khocholava’s own goal.

Follow all the action as Manchester City travel to Denmark to face FC Copenhagen in the Champions League:

Recommended

1665501527

De Bruyne flourishing for City

Before the start of the season Manchester City were hoping that Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne could create a killer partnership with the Norwegian striker finishing off chances created by the Beligan midfielder.

Haaland’s goalscoring record speaks for itself but equally impressive are De Bruyne’s assist stats. The Belgian has already registered 11 assists across all competitions in 2022/23, just three short of his overall tally last campaign.

De Bruyne has made at least one assist in each of his last six appearances in all competitions, setting up eight goals overall in that time.

(Getty Images)
Michael Jones11 October 2022 16:18
1665501167

Pep Guardiola hails sharp-shooting Manchester City after hammering Southampton

Pep Guardiola felt Manchester City’s comfortable victory over Southampton showed further signs the champions are clicking into gear.

City cruised past the struggling Saints 4-0 with Erling Haaland again on the scoresheet at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday, underlining their considerable strength as they chase a third successive Premier League title.

The victory was not as eye-catching as last week’s stunning 6-3 derby demolition of Manchester United but Guardiola, as after the 5-0 Champions League win over FC Copenhagen, was far more satisfied with the control exerted.

The City manager said: “We are scoring a lot of goals and in the last two games we didn’t concede one shot.”

Pep Guardiola hails sharp-shooting Manchester City after hammering Southampton

City scored four against struggling Saints to take their total to 33 in nine games

Michael Jones11 October 2022 16:12
1665500781

Group G standings

Manchester City are cruising through the Champions League group stages having collected a perfect nine points from their opening three matches.

They sit top of Group G three points clear of Borussia Dortmund and are one win away from securing a spot in the knockout stages with two games remaining after tonight’s fixture against FC Copenhagen.

City have scored 11 goals across those three matches and have only conceded once - against Dortmund on matchday two.

Pep Guardiola’s side play nine matches between now and the start of the World Cup in November so if they can sow up qualification tonight the final two group stages matches will provide the boss with the opportunity to rest key players in his squad.

Michael Jones11 October 2022 16:06
1665500328

FC Copenhagen vs Manchester City

Hello and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of tonight’s Champions League action.

First up at 5.45pm Manchester City travel to Denmark to take on FC Copenhagen knowing that victory will secure them a spot in the round of 16. Pep Guardiola’s men hammered Copenhagen 5-0 last week when the Danish side came to the Etihad and the City boss will be hoping for a similarly one-sided affair tonight.

Following the conclusion of this game our focus will move to Glasgow where Celtic host RB Leipzig for an 8pm kick off. The Hoops are bottom of their group after three matches but have put in a few encouraging performances that will give Ange Postecoglou hope that his side can get something out of tonight’s game. They currently have one point from nine but a victory tonight will blow the group wide open and with Shakhtar Donetsk still to visit Celtic Park it could give the Scottish side some impetus to their Champions League campaign.

Michael Jones11 October 2022 15:58

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in