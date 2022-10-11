✕ Close Can't compare Haaland to Messi - Pep

Manchester City can qualify for the knockout stages of the Champions League if they defeat FC Copenhagen this evening. Pep Guardiola’s men currently sit top of Group G with a perfect record of three wins from three games and if they make it four from four, they will guarantee a spot in the next round of the competition.

City are in terrific form and come into the game having swept Southampton aside 4-0 on Saturday yet Guardiola will have one eye on the future. His team play nine matches (including tonight’s game) in the next month and if they can qualify for the Champions League last-16 tonight the final two group games will provide opportunities to rest and rotate players.

The odds are certainly in their favour after their last performance in this competition was a dominant one-sided affair against tonight’s opponents. It ended in a 5-0 thrashing at the Etihad last Wednesday when Erling Haaland continued his impeccable form with two goals before Julian Alvarez and the struggling Riyad Mahrez also found the back of the net after Davit Khocholava’s own goal.

Follow all the action as Manchester City travel to Denmark to face FC Copenhagen in the Champions League: