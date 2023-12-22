✕ Close Guardiola urges City to 'go for it' and grasp a 'once in a lifetime' opportunity after reaching Club World Cup final

The Club World Cup reaches its crescendo tonight as the annual tournament of six continental champions, plus a host nation, has been whittled down to just two.

The reigning Champions League winners, Manchester City, are Europe’s representative and defeated Japanese side Urawa Red Diamonds on Tuesday. They are hoping to add a new trophy to their collection this evening as they face Brazilian side Fluminense in Saudi Arabia.

The Copa Libertadores champions have struggled domestically this season but reached the final after beating Al Ahly 2-0 in the other semi-final. City are hoping to win the tournament for the first time in the club’s history and claim five trophies in a calendar year.

Striker Erling Haaland, who has missed the past four matches with a foot injury, is unavailable, along with Kevin de Bruyne and Jeremy Doku.

