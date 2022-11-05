Manchester City vs Fulham LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow all the action from Etihad Stadium
Follow live coverage as Manchester City face Fulham in the Premier League today.
Erling Haaland starts on the bench for City as he continues to recover from a foot injury, while Fulham’s top scorer Aleksandar Mitrovic misses out entirely.
Man City: Ederson, Stones, Akanji, Ake, Joao Cancelo, De Bruyne, Rodri, Gundogan, Bernardo Silva, Alvarez, Grealish. Subs: Dias, Haaland, Laporte, Ortega, Gomez, Mahrez, Foden, Palmer, Lewis.
Fulham: Leno, Tete, Diop, Ream, Antonee Robinson, Reed, Joao Palhinha, Wilson, Andreas Pereira, Willian, Vinicius. Subs: Rodak, Kurzawa, Adarabioyo, Duffy, Cairney, James, Onomah, Mbabu, Harris.
Referee: Darren England (South Yorkshire)
We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:
We're underway here at Etihad Stadium.
City have won their last 10 home Premier League games, scoring at least three times in every single victory (43 goals in total). They could become the first top-flight side to win more than 10 such home games in a row since Aston Villa between December 1930 and September 1931 (13 in a row).
City are unbeaten in their last 14 Premier League games against Fulham, winning 11 and drawing three. They’ve won each of their nine against them in the competition, keeping a clean sheet in each of the last five.
Fulham have made three changes from the team that drew with Everton last weekend - Tete has come in for Reid, Wilson has replaced Neeskens Kebano and Vinicius starts instead of Alexander Mitrovic.
City have made only one change from the side that beat Leicester City last weekend - Ake has replaced Laporte.
FULHAM SUBS: Marek Rodak, Layvin Kurzawa, Tosin Adarabioyo, Shane Duffy, Kevin Mbabu, Tom Cairney, Daniel James, Josh Onomha, Luke Bernard Harris.
