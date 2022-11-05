Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1667660523

Manchester City vs Fulham LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from Etihad Stadium

Sports Staff
Saturday 05 November 2022 15:02
Comments
<p>Erling Haaland arrives at the Etihad Stadium</p>

Erling Haaland arrives at the Etihad Stadium

(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Manchester City face Fulham in the Premier League today.

Erling Haaland starts on the bench for City as he continues to recover from a foot injury, while Fulham’s top scorer Aleksandar Mitrovic misses out entirely.

Man City: Ederson, Stones, Akanji, Ake, Joao Cancelo, De Bruyne, Rodri, Gundogan, Bernardo Silva, Alvarez, Grealish. Subs: Dias, Haaland, Laporte, Ortega, Gomez, Mahrez, Foden, Palmer, Lewis.

Fulham: Leno, Tete, Diop, Ream, Antonee Robinson, Reed, Joao Palhinha, Wilson, Andreas Pereira, Willian, Vinicius. Subs: Rodak, Kurzawa, Adarabioyo, Duffy, Cairney, James, Onomah, Mbabu, Harris.

Referee: Darren England (South Yorkshire)

We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:

1667660485

Manchester City vs Fulham

We're underway here at Etihad Stadium.

5 November 2022 15:01
1667660430

Manchester City vs Fulham

5 November 2022 15:00
1667660422

Manchester City vs Fulham

5 November 2022 15:00
1667660141

Manchester City vs Fulham

City have won their last 10 home Premier League games, scoring at least three times in every single victory (43 goals in total). They could become the first top-flight side to win more than 10 such home games in a row since Aston Villa between December 1930 and September 1931 (13 in a row).

5 November 2022 14:55
1667660098

Manchester City vs Fulham

City are unbeaten in their last 14 Premier League games against Fulham, winning 11 and drawing three. They’ve won each of their nine against them in the competition, keeping a clean sheet in each of the last five.

5 November 2022 14:54
1667660004

Manchester City vs Fulham

Fulham have made three changes from the team that drew with Everton last weekend - Tete has come in for Reid, Wilson has replaced Neeskens Kebano and Vinicius starts instead of Alexander Mitrovic.

5 November 2022 14:53
1667659937

Manchester City vs Fulham

5 November 2022 14:52
1667659883

Manchester City vs Fulham

City have made only one change from the side that beat Leicester City last weekend - Ake has replaced Laporte.

5 November 2022 14:51
1667659807

Manchester City vs Fulham

5 November 2022 14:50
1667659635

Manchester City vs Fulham

FULHAM SUBS: Marek Rodak, Layvin Kurzawa, Tosin Adarabioyo, Shane Duffy, Kevin Mbabu, Tom Cairney, Daniel James, Josh Onomha, Luke Bernard Harris.

5 November 2022 14:47

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in