( REUTERS )

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close My recent work focusing on Latino voters in Arizona has shown me how crucial independent journalism is in giving voice to underrepresented communities.



Your support is what allows us to tell these stories, bringing attention to the issues that are often overlooked. Without your contributions, these voices might not be heard.



Every dollar you give helps us continue to shine a light on these critical issues in the run up to the election and beyond Eric Garcia Washington Bureau Chief

Manchester City kick off their Champions League campaign with a home fixture against Inter Milan in what should be an entertaining and exciting encounter at the Etihad Stadium. Pep Guardiola will be hoping to secure an early qualification for the knockout stages ahead of potentially tricky outings against Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain later in the competition.

City reached the quarter-finals of the Champions League last year before losing to Real Madrid in a penalty shootout and the 2023 champions will be hoping to better that finish during this newly revamped tournament. They will play an initial eight games and try to finish inside the top eight of a league table to automatically qualify for the next round. As one of the favourites, City should be able to get this done.

Inter Milan, who City famously defeated 1-0 in the 2023 Champions League final, are unbeaten in Serie A so far. They have won two and drawn two of their four games and sit second in the table. The Italian side are in good form and have the skills and history to challenge City.

Follow all the action from the Etihad Stadium with our live blog below: