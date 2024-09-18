Man City vs Inter Milan LIVE: Champions League team news and line-ups from Etihad Stadium tonight
Pep Guardiola’s team hope to kick off their European campaign with a win at home
Your support helps us to tell the story
My recent work focusing on Latino voters in Arizona has shown me how crucial independent journalism is in giving voice to underrepresented communities.
Your support is what allows us to tell these stories, bringing attention to the issues that are often overlooked. Without your contributions, these voices might not be heard.
Every dollar you give helps us continue to shine a light on these critical issues in the run up to the election and beyond
Eric Garcia
Washington Bureau Chief
Manchester City kick off their Champions League campaign with a home fixture against Inter Milan in what should be an entertaining and exciting encounter at the Etihad Stadium. Pep Guardiola will be hoping to secure an early qualification for the knockout stages ahead of potentially tricky outings against Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain later in the competition.
City reached the quarter-finals of the Champions League last year before losing to Real Madrid in a penalty shootout and the 2023 champions will be hoping to better that finish during this newly revamped tournament. They will play an initial eight games and try to finish inside the top eight of a league table to automatically qualify for the next round. As one of the favourites, City should be able to get this done.
Inter Milan, who City famously defeated 1-0 in the 2023 Champions League final, are unbeaten in Serie A so far. They have won two and drawn two of their four games and sit second in the table. The Italian side are in good form and have the skills and history to challenge City.
Follow all the action from the Etihad Stadium with our live blog below:
Erling Haaland set new scoring challenge ahead of reaching Man City landmark
Pep Guardiola said he is fine if Erling Haaland does not improve any more as the forward is set to bring up his Manchester City century at record-breaking pace.
Guardiola admitted he did not expect Haaland to be this prolific as the Norwegian, who has nine goals in his four Premier League matches this season, could get his 100th City goal in Wednesday’s Champions League tie against Internazionale.
Haaland has only played 103 games for City, putting him on pace to reach his hundred even quicker than Cristiano Ronaldo did when his first 100 goals for Real Madrid came in 105 appearances.
Erling Haaland set new scoring challenge ahead of reaching Man City landmark
Haaland has the chance to score his 100th goal for Manchester City in their Champions League opener against Inter
‘This isn’t redemption time’
Inzaghi added that his team aren’t looking for ‘redemption’ after losing to Man City in the final.
He said: “We are aware this isn’t redemption time. I have no regrets after the final in Istanbul – the lads gave all they had. Of course we were heartbroken, but it was single episodes that determined the result, as often happens in football.”
Pre-match thoughts from Inter Milan boss
Simone Inzaghi, the Inter manager says his team ‘cannot wait’ to face Manchester City this evening and that the match will not be a repeat of the 2023 final.
Inzaghi said: “We cannot wait. This won’t be a rematch of that [2023] final, that was another story. It will be our first game in the league phase and we want to do our best.
“We know they are tough opponents – one of the best in the world. We need to play well in both phases, trying to help each other out. They have very skillful players.”
What is the new Champions League format?
Instead of 32 competing sides being divided into eight groups of four, all 36 teams in this year’s Champions League will form a single league. Each entrant will play four games at home and four games away for a total of eight fixtures, two more than under the previous format. These eight encounters will be with eight different opponents.
The top eight sides in the league after the competition’s first phase will progress directly to the last-16. Teams placed ninth to 24th will have to negotiate a play-off round, while teams that finish 25th or lower will be eliminated from all European competition.
The 36 clubs will be seeded into four different pots based on their individual club coefficient at the start of the season. Each team will face two sides from each pot, one at home and one away. Pot 1 will include defending champions Real Madrid and the other strongest club sides by Uefa coefficient.
Manuel Akanji concerned about extra workload
Manchester City defender Manuel Akanji has voiced his concerns about the expanded format of the Champions League this season.
City, the 2023 winners, begin their latest European campaign as Inter Milan visit the Etihad Stadium.
The Switzerland international said: “It’s getting more complicated with the league. You play different teams, and then Inter don’t have the same opponents as us. It’s just got bigger, more games.
“Then we have the Club World Cup at the end of the season. It’s just game after game and I don’t know how it will work out over the next couple of years.
“It’s so tough, you don’t just think about this season – but also next season. When do we do holidays? There are no breaks in winter.
“If we are lucky we get two weeks and then we need to be back and into next season. There’s no end to it. I don’t know how it works out. Maybe I’ll retire at 30!”
The new Champions League sets up a high-stakes game in football’s ‘turning point’
When Uefa president Aleksander Ceferin attends the first games of the new Champions League this week, it will be with a considerable security detail. This has led to grumbles from federation staff, especially since very few people outside football know what he even looks like. There have probably only been two moments when the Slovenian official was properly in the public eye.
One was when the Super League was launched in April 2021 and Ceferin admirably defended the spirit of European football in a defiant media appearance, all while lambasting executives as “snakes” and “liars”. Less publicised from that day was the fact Uefa were also in the process of approving the changes to the Champions League we are going to see enacted this week.
The new Champions League sets up a high-stakes game in football’s ‘turning point’
As the competition’s new format gets underway this week, there is a lot more at stake than who lifts the trophy at the end of the season
Where to watch every Champions League fixture on TV this week
Thursday 19 September
17:45 Feyenoord v Bayer 04 Leverkusen - TNT Sports 2
17:45 FK Crvena Zvezda v SL Benfica - TNT Sports 4
20:00 Atalanta BC v Arsenal FC - TNT Sports 1
20:00 AS Monaco v FC Barcelona - TNT Sports 2
20:00 Atlético de Madrid v RB Leipzig - TNT Sports 4
20:00 Stade Brestois 29 v SK Sturm Graz - TNT Sports 5
Where to watch every Champions League fixture on TV this week
Wednesday 18 September
17:45 AC Sparta Praha v FC Salzburg - TNT Sports 6
17:45 Bologna FC 1909 v FC Shakhtar Donetsk - TNT Sports 4
20:00 Celtic FC v ŠK Slovan Bratislava - TNT Sports 2
20:00 Club Brugge KV v Borussia Dortmund - TNT Sports 5
20:00 Manchester City v FC Internazionale Milano - TNT Sports 1
20:00 Paris Saint-Germain v Girona FC - TNT Sports 4
Team news - Inter Milan
Changes at the back for Inter Milan, with Yann Aurel Bisseck, Francesco Acerbi and Alessandro Bastoni all brought in to a new-look defensive trio from the draw against Monza. Lautaro Martinez is only on the bench.
Inter Milan XI: Sommer; Bisseck, Acerbi, Bastoni; Darmian, Barella, Calhanoglu, Zieliński, Carlos Augusto; Thuram, Taremi.
Team news - Manchester City
Erling Haaland, a goal away from 100 in a Manchester City shirt, starts up front with Pep Guardiola going with a strong side.
Manchester City XI: Ederson; Lewis, Dias, Akanji, Gvardiol; Rodri; Savinho, Silva, De Bruyne, Grealish; Haaland.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments