Manchester City accept bid from Al Ahli for Riyad Mahrez

Mahrez, 32, is now set to discuss terms ahead of a potential move to the Jeddah-based Saudi Pro League outfit.

Andy Hampson
Wednesday 19 July 2023 17:29
Riyad Mahrez looks set to leave Manchester City (John Walton/PA)
Manchester City have accepted a bid worth up to £30million for Riyad Mahrez from Saudi Arabian club Al Ahli, the PA news agency understands.

The Algeria international has consequently been given permission to miss the treble winners’ pre-season tour of Asia.

Mahrez, 32, is now set to discuss terms ahead of a potential move to the Jeddah-based Saudi Pro League outfit. Reports have suggested he has been offered a three-year contract.

The former Leicester winger was not included in the 25-man City squad due to leave for Japan and South Korea on Wednesday.

Mahrez had two years remaining on a contract which he extended last summer but had reportedly been frustrated with a lack of game time in the treble-winning 2022-23 campaign.

Mahrez made just 22 Premier League starts last term and was an unused substitute in the finals of both the FA Cup and Champions League.

He joined City in a £60million deal from Leicester in 2018 having helped the Foxes to win the Premier League two years previously. He went on to win the title four more times with Pep Guardiola’s side.

