Man City vs Liverpool live: Title contenders meet in Premier League hoping to close gap on Arsenal
City host Liverpool at the Etihad with both sides looking to lay down a marker in the Premier League title race
Manchester City host Liverpool in a blockbuster Premier League clash as the two sides meet at the Etihad Stadium for Sunday’s late kick off. Both sides are fighting to mark themselves out as the main title challengers to Arsenal, who sit top of the table with 26 points from 11 games.
City’s recent form is the most promising after just one loss from their last 10 matches leaves Pep Guardiola’s team in third place – seven points behind the Gunners – but with the possibility of closing that gap to four if they are triumphant this afternoon.
However, despite a run in which they lost four league matches on the bounce, Liverpool seem to have turned a corner with big wins over Aston Villa and Real Madrid in the past week. Arne Slot’s side are hoping to continue that momentum in Manchester and a victory against their recent rivals is sure to reignite their stuttering title defence.
Follow all the latest build-up, team news and updates from the Etihad below:
How can I watch it?
Viewers in the UK will be able to watch the game on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage starting at 4pm GMT. Subscribers can also watch the game on streaming platform Sky Go.
If you’re not a Sky customer, you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.
When is Manchester City vs Liverpool?
Man City’s clash with Liverpool in the Premier League kicks off at 4:30pm GMT on Sunday 9 November at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester.
Man City vs Liverpool
Liverpool will hope to be at the end of the storm as they face potential title rivals Manchester City vying to win a third game on the bounce.
Arne Slot’s side ended their rot on home soil last weekend, winning a first domestic clash after six straight losses as they beat Aston Villa 2-0 at Anfield. They then followed it up in midweek by producing their performance of the season so far, outplaying Real Madrid in a Champions League victory for the ages.
The English champions will now look to build on such a memorable win by overcoming another heavyweight, making the trip to the Etihad Stadium to face a Man City side in stunning scoring form.
Erling Haaland has already hit 18 goals in 14 appearances this term and will be the driving force if City are to challenge early favourites Arsenal for the Premier League title.
Good afternoon!
Welcome to The Independent’s coverage of today’s Premier League action as Manchester City host Liverpool in a huge clash which could determine who will be Arsenal’s main rivals for the title this year.
Both teams have had stuttering starts to the season (for their usual high standards) and must now chase down the Gunners who sit top of the table with a six point lead over second placed Chelsea.
City are third, seven points behind, while Liverpool trail by eight points.
Whichever side comes out on top at the Etihad this afternoon will end the weekend in second place so there’s plenty at stake.
We’ll have all the team news and latest updates throughout the afternoon so stick with us as we build up to kick off at 4.30pm.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments