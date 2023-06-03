Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1685800983

Manchester City vs Manchester United LIVE: FA Cup latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from Wembley Stadium

Sports Staff
Saturday 03 June 2023 14:00
Comments
Follow live updates from the FA Cup
Follow live updates from the FA Cup
(PA)

Follow live coverage as Manchester City take on Manchester United in the FA Cup today.

The oldest cup competition in the world, the FA Cup is always a tournament that every club up and down the country want to win.

Arsenal are record winners having lifted the famous trophy on 14 occasions in their history. with Manchester United (12) and Chelsea (8) not far behind.

It's not all about the winners though with clubs from the Premier League all the way down to non-league involved, there is always the chance of a giant-killing or two along the way.

Liverpool are the current holders having claimed the trophy for the first time since 2006 after defeating Chelsea in the final at Wembley.

We will bring you all the action and updates from the today's game in the live blog below:

1685800962

Manchester City vs Manchester United

3 June 2023 15:02
1685800934

Manchester City vs Manchester United

3 June 2023 15:02
1685800898

Manchester City vs Manchester United

Goal! Manchester City 1, Manchester United 0. Ilkay Gündogan (Manchester City) right footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Kevin De Bruyne.

3 June 2023 15:01
1685800890

Manchester City vs Manchester United

3 June 2023 15:01
1685800889

Manchester City vs Manchester United

3 June 2023 15:01
1685800885

Manchester City vs Manchester United

First Half begins.

3 June 2023 15:01
1685800513

Manchester City vs Manchester United

3 June 2023 14:55
1685800405

Manchester City vs Manchester United

3 June 2023 14:53
1685800061

Manchester City vs Manchester United

3 June 2023 14:47
1685799847

Manchester City vs Manchester United

3 June 2023 14:44

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in