FA Cup final between Manchester City and Manchester United to kick off at 3pm

The FA Cup final between Manchester City and Manchester United on June 3 will kick off at 3pm, the PA news agency understands.

It will be the first time since 2011 that the showpiece match has kicked off in its traditional time slot.

The Metropolitan Police had advised the Football Association that it deemed the fixture high-risk and was not prepared to sanction a kick-off time any later than 4.45pm.

It is expected that the FA will confirm the kick-off time later on Wednesday afternoon.