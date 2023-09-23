Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1695476584

Manchester City vs Nottingham Forest LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more

Follow all the action from Etihad Stadium

Sports Staff
Saturday 23 September 2023 14:00
Comments
A general view of Etihad Stadium
A general view of Etihad Stadium
(Getty Images)

The 2023/24 Premier League season is under way and you can follow every game and every goal right here with The Independent.

This year sees Manchester City try to defend their crown and claim a historic fourth title in succession. Pep Guardiola’s all-conquering City, who also won the Champions League and FA Cup last season, will have to see off Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United, Liverpool and the rest to claim an unprecedented sixth league title in seven years.

Meanwhile Luton Town are making their first appearance in the Premier League, having risen from non-league in an incredible decade of progress. They followed Championship winners Burnley and second-placed Sheffield United in earning promotion to the top flight.

Follow the latest action from the Premier League below.

1695476500

Manchester City vs Nottingham Forest

SUBS: Scott Carson, Rico Lewis, Stefan Ortega, Oscar Bobb, Jack Grealish, Nathan Ake, Kalvin Phillips, Sergio Gomez.

23 September 2023 14:41
1695476322

Manchester City vs Nottingham Forest

MANCHESTER CITY (4-2-3-1): Ederson; Kyle Walker, Manuel Akanji, Ruben Dias, Josko Gvardiol; Matheus Nunes, Rodri; Phil Foden, Julian Alvarez, Jeremy Doku; Erling Haaland.

23 September 2023 14:38
1695476213

Manchester City vs Nottingham Forest

The visitors may have narrowly avoided relegation last season, but they have fared well in the early stages of this one, currently sitting in the top eight of the Premier League having taken seven points from their first five matches. They are right up against it here, though, with the 6-0 hammering they suffered here last campaign sure to be playing on the mind of the Forest squad.

23 September 2023 14:36
1695475947

Manchester City vs Nottingham Forest

After claiming a historic treble last season, the Citizens have started this term in similarly impressive fashion, taking victories in all five of their Premier League outings while coming from behind to beat Red Star Belgrade in the Champions League in midweek. Another league win here will boost their chances of lifting a sixth title in the last seven campaigns.

23 September 2023 14:32
1695475879

Manchester City vs Nottingham Forest

Hello and welcome to live coverage of the Premier League clash between Manchester City and Nottingham Forest at the Etihad Stadium.

23 September 2023 14:31
1695474010

Manchester City vs Nottingham Forest

Follow all the goals and latest action from the Premier League here with The Independent. Team news and line-ups coming up shortly…

23 September 2023 14:00
1695474004

Manchester City vs Nottingham Forest

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

23 September 2023 14:00

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in