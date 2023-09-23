Manchester City vs Nottingham Forest LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more
This year sees Manchester City try to defend their crown and claim a historic fourth title in succession. Pep Guardiola’s all-conquering City, who also won the Champions League and FA Cup last season, will have to see off Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United, Liverpool and the rest to claim an unprecedented sixth league title in seven years.
Meanwhile Luton Town are making their first appearance in the Premier League, having risen from non-league in an incredible decade of progress. They followed Championship winners Burnley and second-placed Sheffield United in earning promotion to the top flight.
SUBS: Scott Carson, Rico Lewis, Stefan Ortega, Oscar Bobb, Jack Grealish, Nathan Ake, Kalvin Phillips, Sergio Gomez.
MANCHESTER CITY (4-2-3-1): Ederson; Kyle Walker, Manuel Akanji, Ruben Dias, Josko Gvardiol; Matheus Nunes, Rodri; Phil Foden, Julian Alvarez, Jeremy Doku; Erling Haaland.
The visitors may have narrowly avoided relegation last season, but they have fared well in the early stages of this one, currently sitting in the top eight of the Premier League having taken seven points from their first five matches. They are right up against it here, though, with the 6-0 hammering they suffered here last campaign sure to be playing on the mind of the Forest squad.
After claiming a historic treble last season, the Citizens have started this term in similarly impressive fashion, taking victories in all five of their Premier League outings while coming from behind to beat Red Star Belgrade in the Champions League in midweek. Another league win here will boost their chances of lifting a sixth title in the last seven campaigns.
Hello and welcome to live coverage of the Premier League clash between Manchester City and Nottingham Forest at the Etihad Stadium.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
