Man City vs Nottingham Forest live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online and on TV today
Nottingham Forest face their toughest task since returning to the Premier League as Steve Cooper’s side travel to face Manchester City.
The defending champions remain unbeaten after producing another comeback, Erling Haaland’s first hat-trick for the club powering them past Crystal Palace having fallen 2-0 down in the first half.
Another encouraging showing from Forest ultimately ended in defeat against Tottenham, though Dean Henderson saved his second penalty of the new season.
The Manchester United loanee may expect another busy 90 minutes against a side that have scored at least thrice in their last three league games.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the Premier League fixture.
When is Manchester City vs Nottingham Forest?
Manchester City vs Nottingham Forest is due to kick off at 7.30pm BST on Wednesday 31 August at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester.
How can I watch it?
The match will be shown live on BT Sport 3, with coverage due to begin at 7pm BST. Subscribers can stream the game online via the BT Sport app or online player.
Team News
Jack Grealish is nearing a return for Manchester City after training individually ahead of the win over Crystal Palace. Nathan Ake is also not far away from recovery, while Aymeric Laporte is on track to be back available to Pep Guardiola in late September or early October. Guardiola may look to rotate his side, with one of the full-backs (Kyle Walker and Joao Cancelo) perhaps rested, allowing Sergio Gomez to make his first start.
Renan Lodi became Nottingham Forest’s 18th signing of the summer on Monday, and the Atletico Madrid loanee could make a debut at the Etihad Stadium. Moussa Niakhaté, one of those new additions, will be out for an extended period, with Steve Cook likely to remain in the centre of Steve Cooper’s back three.
Predicted lineups
Manchester City XI Ederson; Walker, Stones, Dias, Gomez; De Bruyne, Rodri, Gundogan; Alvarez, Haaland, Foden.
Nottingham Forest XI Henderson; Worrall, Cook, McKenna; Williams, Kouyate, O’Brien, Toffolo; Johnson, Lingard, Gibbs-White.
Odds
Manchester City win 1/10
Draw 14/1
Nottingham Forest win 37/1
Prediction
Nottingham Forest have made a promising start to life back in the Premier League but could be in for a tough evening against the defending champions. Manchester City 4-1 Nottingham Forest
