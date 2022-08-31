Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Erling Haaland will be hopeful of having yet more joy in front of goal as Manchester City host Nottingham Forest.

The Norwegian striker scored his first hat-trick in the Premier League as Pep Guardiola’s side came from behind to Crystal Palace.

It was the second game in succession in which the defending champions have fallen behind, which will give hope to Steve Cooper.

Cooper’s Forest again impressed against Tottenham on Sunday, even in defeat, but will need to tighten up at the back as they look to continue a bright start to their return to the English top flight.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the Premier League fixture.

When is Manchester City vs Nottingham Forest?

Manchester City vs Nottingham Forest is due to kick off at 7.30pm BST on Wednesday 31 August at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester.

How can I watch it?

The match will be shown live on BT Sport 3, with coverage due to begin at 7pm BST. Subscribers can stream the game online via the BT Sport app or online player.

Team News

Jack Grealish is nearing a return for Manchester City after training individually ahead of the win over Crystal Palace. Nathan Ake is also not far away from recovery, while Aymeric Laporte is on track to be back available to Pep Guardiola in late September or early October. Guardiola may look to rotate his side, with one of the full-backs (Kyle Walker and Joao Cancelo) perhaps rested, allowing Sergio Gomez to make his first start.

Renan Lodi became Nottingham Forest’s 18th signing of the summer on Monday, and the Atletico Madrid loanee could make a debut at the Etihad Stadium. Moussa Niakhaté, one of those new additions, will be out for an extended period, with Steve Cook likely to remain in the centre of Steve Cooper’s back three.

Predicted lineups

Manchester City XI Ederson; Walker, Stones, Dias, Gomez; De Bruyne, Rodri, Gundogan; Alvarez, Haaland, Foden.

Nottingham Forest XI Henderson; Worrall, Cook, McKenna; Williams, Kouyate, O’Brien, Toffolo; Johnson, Lingard, Gibbs-White.

Odds

Manchester City win 1/10

Draw 14/1

Nottingham Forest win 37/1

Prediction

Nottingham Forest have made a promising start to life back in the Premier League but could be in for a tough evening against the defending champions. Manchester City 4-1 Nottingham Forest