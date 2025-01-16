Man City and Eintracht Frankfurt reach verbal agreement over Omar Marmoush transfer

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Manchester City have reached a verbal agreement with Eintracht Frankfurt for the transfer of Egypt forward Omar Marmoush.

The 25-year-old, who is the second highest scorer in the Bundesliga, is set to become City’s most expensive January signing and their biggest buy since Josko Gvardiol arrived for £77m in 2023.

Personal terms are not expected to be an issue with Marmoush, who is keen to join the Premier League champions.

City have been in talks with Eintracht and were initially concerned that the German club’s challenge for a Champions League place – they are currently third in the Bundesliga – would make it hard to do a deal.

But they have settled on a price, likely to be over £50m, for the versatile Marmoush, who can operate as a centre-forward, but also in deeper and wider roles, which means he could deputise for Erling Haaland or play alongside City’s top scorer.

Marmoush has scored 20 times and registered 13 assists in all competitions this season, with only Harry Kane getting more than his 15 Bundesliga goals.

He will bring a huge profit for Eintracht, who signed him on a free transfer in 2023, after an underwhelming spell with Wolfsburg.

He is set to be one of several January signings for City, who are closing in on the signings of defenders Vitor Reis from Palmeiras and Abdukodir Khusanov from Lens.

City are also interested in Juventus and Italy full-back Andrea Cambiaso and Pep Guardiola accelerates his plans for a rebuild.