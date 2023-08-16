Manchester City vs Sevilla LIVE: Super Cup team news, line-ups and more tonight
The Champions League winners take on the Europa League champions
Manchester City are back in midweek action as they take on Sevilla in the Uefa Super Cup this evening. Pep Guardiola’s men triumphed in the their Champions League final against Inter Milan back in June, securing a treble in the process, and setting up this one-off match against the Europa League winners.
Sevilla are City’s opponents tonight after the Spanish outfit won the Europa Leagu, yet again, by beating Jose Mourinho’s Roma. They are well versed in Super Cup games having lost four of these matches of the last nine seasons while tonight’s game will be City’s first appearance in the Super Cup.
The Champions League winners have a second chance in three games to collect some silverware after they were beaten on penalties by Arsenal in the Community Shield at Wembley 10 days ago. In the interim they got their Premier League season off to a wonderful start with a victory 3-0 over Burnley and will hope to return to Manchester with another trophy under their belt.
Follow all the action as Manchester City take on Sevilla in the Super Cup:
Manchester City are unbeaten in their last 13 matches in all European competition with eight wins and five draws -it is their longest successful run.
They have also lost just one of their past 11 meetings with Spanish opponents (eight wins, two draws).
Sevilla have been runners-up in the Super Cup more often than any other side. Having won their first match in 2006, they have lost each of their last five appearances - 2007, 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2020.
Kevin De Bruyne facing up to four months out and may require surgery
Pep Guardiola says Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne faces up to four months out and could require surgery on a hamstring injury.
The 32-year-old was forced off in the first half of June’s Champions League final triumph against Inter Milan and did not play a single minute of pre-season.
De Bruyne returned from that hamstring issue as a second-half substitute in the Community Shield shoot-out loss to Arsenal and captained the side against Burnley in Friday’s Premier League opener.
The Belgium playmaker only lasted 23 minutes of the season opener at Turf Moor.
Man City will be without Kevin De Bruyne tonight after Pep Guardiola confirmed the midfielder is facing up to four months out because of a hamstring injury.
Portugal defender Ruben Dias is also out after a knock to the head in training while, England centre-back John Stones has a hip injury but could return to face Newcastle United in the Premier League on Sunday.
Man City midfielder Rodri says his team have a hunger to win every trophy they play for as the Champions League winners prepare to face Sevilla in the Uefa Super Cup in Athens.
Treble winners City were beaten by Arsenal in the Community Shield but have another chance to lift their first trophy of the season tonight.
"We have to arrive with desire like we did our last finals," said Rodri, "In the last finals we showed the level of hunger."
Manchester City vs Sevilla team changes
Josko Gvardiol is handed his first start for Manchester City since joining in the summer as Pep Guardiola makes four changes from Friday’s 3-0 win at Burnley.
Cole Palmer, Mateo Kovacic and Jack Grealish also come in with Kevin de Bruyne unavailable after suffering a hamstring injury against the Clarets.
Sevilla boss Jose Luis Mendilibar makes two changes to his side who lost 2-1 against Valencia in La Liga. Fernando and Suso drop out with Joan Jordan and Oliver Torres coming in.
Manchester City vs Sevilla line-ups
Here are the confirmed line-ups for tonight’s match:
Man City XI: Ederson, Walker, Akanji, Gvardiol, Ake, Rodri, Kovacic, Foden, Palmer, Grealish, Haaland
Sevilla XI: Bono, Navas, Bade, Gudelj, Acuna, Jordan, Rakitic, Torres, Ocampos, Lamela, En-Nesyri
Good evening and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of Uefa’s Super Cup which sees Manchester City take on Sevilla in Athens.
The Champions League winners have the opportunity to pick up more silverware when they face the Europa League champions in a one-off clash tonight.
Pep Guardiola’s men have never featured in a Super Cup before and will be up against a dogged Sevilla who have lost four times in the last nine editions of the match.
After missing out on winning the Community Shield 10 days ago, City will be hoping to return to Manchester with another piece of silverware before turning their attentions back to the Premier League.
