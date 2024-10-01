Slovan Bratislava vs Manchester City LIVE: Champions League result and reaction after McAtee and Foden score
City travel to the Slovakian capital looking for their first win in the new Champions League league phase
Manchester City eased to a 4-0 victory against Slovan Bratislava in the second match of their 2024/25 Champions League campaign.
With over 20 shots in the game, Ilkay Gundogan opened the scoring in the eighth minute, with Phil Foden adding a second in the 15th minute. Erling Haaland and James McAtee doubled the visitors’ lead in the second half to ensure the comfortable victory.
Pep Guardiola’s side sit second in the Premier League after a somewhat disappointing draw against Newcastle last weekend, and they’re looking for their first three points of the new European campaign this week after drawing 0-0 at home to Inter Milan last time out.
The Cityzens have lost Rodri for the remainder of the season and will be without Kevin De Bruyne in the Slovak capital, though they come up against a Slovan Bratislava side that lost 5-1 to Celtic in their European opener on 18 September.
Follow all the latest Champions League updates with our live blog below:
Manchester City brush Slovan Bratislava aside, but performance hints at key weakness
Manchester City eased to their first victory of this season’s Champions League as they brushed Slovan Bratislava aside 4-0 in Slovakia on Tuesday.
Early goals from Ilkay Gundogan and Phil Foden put them in command before Erling Haaland’s 42nd goal in 41 appearances in the competition and another from substitute James McAtee added the gloss.
City also hit the woodwork three times in a dominant performance that added impetus to their campaign after their draw with Inter Milan earlier this month.
Ilkay Gundogan, Phil Foden, Erling Haaland and James McAtee were all on the scoresheet
Full time: Slovan Bratislava 0-4 Man City
Phil Foden said after the match: “Yeah amazing. Great result, great atmosphere as well. It’s nice to play in the Champions League again.
“Very happy with the performance, I know there’s still things I can work on and get better, I’m still a little bit rusty. Like I said I’m happy with my performance and the team performance.
“I love it, the atmosphere is very good, it was a great experience.”
Full time: Slovan Bratislava 0-4 Man City
FT: City may leave Bratislava disappointed they didn’t add more goals to their tally.
After having the opening shot of the game, the home side did not find a foothold in the game, and City eased to victory.
Slovan Bratislava 0-4 Man City
90 minutes: There will be two minutes of added time.
Slovan Bratislava 0-4 Man City
88 minutes: Doku wins a corner. Gundogan takes it and Stones heads it towards the goal, but it’s a good save from the Slovan goalkeeper.
Slovan Bratislava 0-4 Man City
84 minutes: Doku has caused problems down the wing all match and shows no signs of stopping as he puts another ball in the box looking for a player in burgundy, but it’s cleared and City will mount another attack.
Slovan Bratislava 0-4 Man City
80 minutes: City are on the hunt for a fifth, the ball is pulled back towards Grealish, but he wasn’t quite ready and nothing comes of it.
GOAL! James McAtee! Slovan Bratislava 0-4 Man City
74 minutes: GOAL! James McAtee scores his first Champions League goal after being chipped in by Phil Foden and he takes a touch before firing into the back of th net.
Slovan Bratislava 0-3 Man City
70 minutes: City have had 20 shots tonight, but still just the three goals to show for it. Bayern Munich scored nine in their opening Champions League match and after the first round of fixtures were top of the table.
Slovan Bratislava 0-3 Man City
69 minutes: With all the substitutions, the intensity of the match has just dropped slightly, although City continue to dominate possession.
