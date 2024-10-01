Erling Haaland scored City’s third ( AP )

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now My recent work focusing on Latino voters in Arizona has shown me how crucial independent journalism is in giving voice to underrepresented communities.



Your support is what allows us to tell these stories, bringing attention to the issues that are often overlooked. Without your contributions, these voices might not be heard.



Every dollar you give helps us continue to shine a light on these critical issues in the run up to the election and beyond Eric Garcia Washington Bureau Chief Find out more

Manchester City eased to a 4-0 victory against Slovan Bratislava in the second match of their 2024/25 Champions League campaign.

With over 20 shots in the game, Ilkay Gundogan opened the scoring in the eighth minute, with Phil Foden adding a second in the 15th minute. Erling Haaland and James McAtee doubled the visitors’ lead in the second half to ensure the comfortable victory.

Pep Guardiola’s side sit second in the Premier League after a somewhat disappointing draw against Newcastle last weekend, and they’re looking for their first three points of the new European campaign this week after drawing 0-0 at home to Inter Milan last time out.

The Cityzens have lost Rodri for the remainder of the season and will be without Kevin De Bruyne in the Slovak capital, though they come up against a Slovan Bratislava side that lost 5-1 to Celtic in their European opener on 18 September.

Follow all the latest Champions League updates with our live blog below: