Manchester City vs Southampton LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow all the action from Etihad Stadium
Follow live coverage as Manchester City face Southampton in the Premier League today.
Pep Guardiola’s team have been looking unstoppable at times this season, thanks in no small part to the constant scoring exploits of Erling Haaland, but it’s worth remembering they are still only second in the table - one point behind Arsenal - ahead of this weekend’s games. With the Gunners not in action until Sunday, victory here will push City top and start to put pressure on any would-be challengers.
Southampton have been struggling of late at the opposite end of the table; three straight league defeats leaves them 16th and they only average one goal scored per game this term in the top flight, so will have to be near-perfect at the back to get anything out of the game.
We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:
Manchester City vs Southampton
OFF THE POST! Haaland should put City ahead as Foden releases him behind the Southampton defence. The forward fires his effort past Bazunu, but the ball clips the inside of the left post and bounces behind for a goal-kick.
Manchester City vs Southampton
Manchester City vs Southampton
OVER! Cancelo breaks down the left flank and again lifts a cross to the back post for Mahrez to attack. The winger meets it first-time, only to lift his effort over the top.
Manchester City vs Southampton
It has been a measured start by City without the fireworks of their win over United last time out on home soil.
Manchester City vs Southampton
Manchester City vs Southampton
De Bruyne looks for a quick pass behind the Southampton defence for the run of Haaland, but Bazunu is sharp off his line to gather.
Manchester City vs Southampton
De Bruyne wins the ball for City in the final third from Salisu, but his offload towards Mahrez in space is cut out by Perraud.
Manchester City vs Southampton
Bella Kotchap remains on the pitch for now after receiving treatment. His fitness will require monitoring from the Southampton bench.
Manchester City vs Southampton
Bella Kotchap is down for the visitors with an apparent muscle strain. He might have to make way here.
Manchester City vs Southampton
SAVE! Cancelo breaks down the left flank and clips a cross to the back post. Mahrez collects and hammers a left-footed strike towards goal, forcing Bazunu into a fine stop. Foden pounces on the rebound, only to hook a strike into the arms of the Southampton keeper.
