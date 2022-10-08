Jump to content

Liveupdated1665238616

Manchester City vs Southampton LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from Etihad Stadium

Sports Staff
Saturday 08 October 2022 15:16
(AFP via Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Manchester City face Southampton in the Premier League today.

Pep Guardiola’s team have been looking unstoppable at times this season, thanks in no small part to the constant scoring exploits of Erling Haaland, but it’s worth remembering they are still only second in the table - one point behind Arsenal - ahead of this weekend’s games. With the Gunners not in action until Sunday, victory here will push City top and start to put pressure on any would-be challengers.

Southampton have been struggling of late at the opposite end of the table; three straight league defeats leaves them 16th and they only average one goal scored per game this term in the top flight, so will have to be near-perfect at the back to get anything out of the game.

We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:

1665238542

Manchester City vs Southampton

OFF THE POST! Haaland should put City ahead as Foden releases him behind the Southampton defence. The forward fires his effort past Bazunu, but the ball clips the inside of the left post and bounces behind for a goal-kick.

8 October 2022 15:15
1665238526

Manchester City vs Southampton

8 October 2022 15:15
1665238479

Manchester City vs Southampton

OVER! Cancelo breaks down the left flank and again lifts a cross to the back post for Mahrez to attack. The winger meets it first-time, only to lift his effort over the top.

8 October 2022 15:14
1665238353

Manchester City vs Southampton

It has been a measured start by City without the fireworks of their win over United last time out on home soil.

8 October 2022 15:12
1665238335

Manchester City vs Southampton

8 October 2022 15:12
1665238180

Manchester City vs Southampton

De Bruyne looks for a quick pass behind the Southampton defence for the run of Haaland, but Bazunu is sharp off his line to gather.

8 October 2022 15:09
1665238125

Manchester City vs Southampton

De Bruyne wins the ball for City in the final third from Salisu, but his offload towards Mahrez in space is cut out by Perraud.

8 October 2022 15:08
1665238023

Manchester City vs Southampton

Bella Kotchap remains on the pitch for now after receiving treatment. His fitness will require monitoring from the Southampton bench.

8 October 2022 15:07
1665237953

Manchester City vs Southampton

Bella Kotchap is down for the visitors with an apparent muscle strain. He might have to make way here.

8 October 2022 15:05
1665237831

Manchester City vs Southampton

SAVE! Cancelo breaks down the left flank and clips a cross to the back post. Mahrez collects and hammers a left-footed strike towards goal, forcing Bazunu into a fine stop. Foden pounces on the rebound, only to hook a strike into the arms of the Southampton keeper.

8 October 2022 15:03

