Man City confirm signing of teenager Sverre Nypan

Manchester City have completed the signing of Norwegian teenager Sverre Nypan for £12.5m.

The midfielder, who has signed a five-year deal at the Etihad Stadium, said he was proud to follow in the footsteps of Erling Haaland by joining City.

Nypan becomes City’s fifth summer signing after Tijjani Reijnders, Rayan Ait-Nouri, Rayan Cherki and Marcus Bettinelli, with a combined cost of over £120m.

City’s plan is to send the 18-year-old out on loan but, if no deal is agreed when their players return to training after the break they were given following the Club World Cup, he will work with Pep Guardiola and the senior squad.

“I am incredibly happy and proud to have joined Manchester City,” said Nypan. “It’s a dream for any young footballer to become part of this club and to join such a group of world class talent.

“I am still very young with a lot to learn but the chance to be coached by Pep Guardiola, the best manager in the world, will only help me to become a better player.

“There is already a special connection between Norway and Manchester City through Erling Haaland and Oscar Bobb, and I am very proud to have become the latest Norwegian player to have joined the club.”

Director of football Hugo Viana said Nypan, who became Rosenborg’s youngest ever player when he debuted at 15, had been scouted by City for a while.

“Sverre is an exciting young player that the Club has been monitoring for quite some time now,” he added.

“We feel that he already has numerous standout qualities but that at only 18 years of age, he is only going to continue to improve.

“We believe he will be an important asset for Manchester City in the years to come and we will support him every step of the way in his development.”