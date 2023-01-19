Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more
Follow all the action from Etihad Stadium
Follow live coverage as Manchester City face Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League today.
Manchester City are reigning champions after beating Liverpool to the finish line in a neck-and-neck 2021/22 title race where a comeback win on the final day of the season against Aston Villa secured a fourth title in five years for Pep Guardiola's side.
Jurgen Klopp's Reds were on course for a quadruple last season but were forced to settle for just an FA Cup and Carabao Cup win and will return trying to win the title again just as they did in 2020.
It was a dramatic season for Chelsea a year ago with Roman Abramovich now replaced by Todd Boehly as owner in west London. He will want an instant return on his hefty investment at Stamford Bridge while Tottenham, back in the Champions League, will want to kick on once more too.
It's not all about the action at the top though with Fulham, Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest promoted to the top tier for 2021/22 and hoping to hold their own against the best English football has to offer and avoid the drop.
We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:
MANCHESTER CITY SUBS: Kyle Walker, Ruben Dias, Kalvin Phillips, Joao Cancelo, Aymeric Laporte, Kevin De Bruyne, Stefan Ortega, Bernardo Silva, Phil Foden.
MANCHESTER CITY (4-3-3): Ederson; Rico Lewis, Manuel Akanji, John Stones, Nathan Ake; Ilkay Gundogan, Rodri, Jack Grealish; Riyad Mahrez, Erling Haaland, Julian Alvarez.
Antonio Conte and Tottenham are also desperate for a result after losing 2-0 to Arsenal in the North London derby. Spurs were outplayed by the Gunners are now in a battle to finish in the top four, trailing City, Manchester United and Newcastle by at least five points heading into the contest tonight. Spurs have been up and down in the Premier League of late and need to find a level of consistency to ensure they finish in the Champions League places.
Manchester City face a huge test of character tonight to get their season back on track after successive defeats. City crashed out of the EFL Cup at the hands of Southampton last week before suffering a 2-1 defeat against Manchester United in the Premier League last time out. City are now eight points behind Arsenal at the top of the table and can ill afford another setback. Pep Guardiola and his team are under pressure to respond.
Hello and welcome to the live commentary of the Premier League clash between Manchester City and Tottenham at the Etihad Stadium.
