Man City vs Tottenham LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more tonight
Pep Guardiola’s men hope to cut the gap on league leaders Arsenal with Tottenham targeting top four
Manchester City and Tottenham are both hoping to shake off derby defeats and get back to winning ways as the two Premier League sides clash at the Etihad Stadium tonight. City are looking to close the gap on Arsenal whilst three points for Spurs would see them move ever closer to the Champions League spots.
Pep Guardiola’s team lost 2-1 to Manchester United last time out after Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford both beat Ederson to complete a comeback victory for the Red Devils. That loss drop City eight points behind league leaders Arsenal meaning a win against Tottenham is a must if the champions want to regain their title.
Tottenham meanwhile were clearly second best when they lost 2-0 to Arsenal at home in their own local derby last Sunday. Bukayo Saka forced a mistake out of Hugo Lloris before Martin Odegaard drilled one home from range to give the Gunners the victory. Antonio Conte’s men looked bereft of ideas and not even the in-form Harry Kane could salvage them something. Who will be victorious tonight?
Follow all the action as Manchester City host Tottenham:
Man City vs Tottenham predicted line-ups
Manchester City XI: Ederson; Walker, Akanji, Stones, Cancelo; Rodri, De Bruyne, Silva; Mahrez, Haaland, Grealish
Tottenham XI: Lloris; Romero, Dier, Davies; Doherty, Hojbjerg, Bentancur, Perisic; Kulusevski, Kane, Son
What’s the early team news?
Pep Guardiola declared that John Stones and Ruben Dias are both in contention to start at centre-back after recovering from injuries, although the length of Dias’ absence means he may be more likely to come off the bench. Kevin De Bruyne also missed training this week but Guardiola confirmed that was merely due to a personal issue and doesn’t affect his availability.
Phil Foden has been struggling for form since the World Cup, so Jack Grealish may be preferred to flank Erling Haaland from the off, with Riyad Mahrez seemingly best placed to start on the other side.
Rodrigo Bentancur hasn’t played since the World Cup due to a groin injury but will be straight back into the Tottenham starting XI if fit, while Dejan Kulusevski made his return against Arsenal and looked bright, so is also in line to start. Harry Kane needs just two goals to bring up 200 in the Premier League and to leapfrog Jimmy Greaves as Spurs’ all-time top scorer.
How to watch Man City vs Tottenham
The match will kick off at 8pm BST on Thursday 19 January.
The match will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports HDR with coverage starting at 7pm BST. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.
Man City vs Tottenham
Good evening and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of tonight’s Premier League action that sees Manchester City take on Tottenham in a clash with ramifications for the top of the table.
City currently trails league leaders Arsenal by eight points and will need to string together a run of victories if they hope to regain the title. Pep Guardiola’s men lost 2-1 to Manchester United last time out and a consecutive defeat to Spurs could cost them dearly in the title race.
Tottenham meanwhile are in desperate need of a win. They’ve won just once since the Premier League returned following the World Cup and put in a lacklustre performance last time out against Arsenal who defeated them 2-0. Defeating the current champions away from home would send a wave a confidence through the squad which could reignite Spurs’ season.
We’ll have all the build-up, team news and updates from the Etihad Stadium as the evening goes on so stick with us.
