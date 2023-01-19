✕ Close 'Conte has beaten me a lot' Pep looks forward to Spurs

Manchester City and Tottenham are both hoping to shake off derby defeats and get back to winning ways as the two Premier League sides clash at the Etihad Stadium tonight. City are looking to close the gap on Arsenal whilst three points for Spurs would see them move ever closer to the Champions League spots.

Pep Guardiola’s team lost 2-1 to Manchester United last time out after Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford both beat Ederson to complete a comeback victory for the Red Devils. That loss drop City eight points behind league leaders Arsenal meaning a win against Tottenham is a must if the champions want to regain their title.

Tottenham meanwhile were clearly second best when they lost 2-0 to Arsenal at home in their own local derby last Sunday. Bukayo Saka forced a mistake out of Hugo Lloris before Martin Odegaard drilled one home from range to give the Gunners the victory. Antonio Conte’s men looked bereft of ideas and not even the in-form Harry Kane could salvage them something. Who will be victorious tonight?

