How Tottenham signing Pedro Porro accidentally helped Manchester City

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Pep Guardiola’s summer transfer budget will get a £10 million boost from Tottenham Hotspur’s new signing Pedro Porro.

The Spanish right-back could make his debut against Manchester City on Sunday after joining Spurs on transfer deadline day, initially on loan but with an obligation to buy in the summer.

Antonio Conte had been searching for a right wing-back to add attacking quality and settled on Porro as Tottenham loaned out Djed Spence and let Matt Doherty join Atletico Madrid.

Porro has cost a £5 million loan fee, while his transfer will bring Sporting Lisbon a further £39 million, but £10 million of that will go to City because of a sell-on clause.

Porro never made a first-team appearance for City, who bought him in 2019, as he spent three seasons out on loan at first Real Valladolid and then Sporting Lisbon, sealing a move to the Portuguese club last summer.

City will also bring in a further £1 million as a result of Ivan Ilic’s loan to Torino. The Serbia midfielder did not play for City in three seasons on the books at the Etihad Stadium before he was sold to Verona in 2020.