Manchester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more
Erling Haaland starts as Man City look to gain ground on Premier League leaders Arsenal
Follow live coverage as Manchester City face Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League today.
Pep Guardiola has demanded more from both players and fans alike as the reigning champions bid to close the gap to Arsenal at the top of the table, with City five points behind having played a game more at the start of Sunday’s action.
Meanwhile new Wolves boss Julen Lopetegui has brought in new faces in the form of Pablo Sarabia, Matheus Cunha and Mario Lemina, though only the latter starts here. His side are just outside the relegation zone on goal difference, and with just one defeat in the last four league games he has started to slowly improve matters - though Wolves face a big test here.
We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:
MANCHESTER CITY SUBS: Joao Cancelo, Nathan Ake, Kalvin Phillips, Bernardo Silva, Ruben Dias, Kyle Walker, Cole Palmer, Julian Alvarez, Stefan Ortega.
MANCHESTER CITY STARTING XI (4-2-3-1): Ederson; Rico Lewis, John Stones, Manuel Akanji, Aymeric Laporte; Rodrigo, Ilkay Gundogan; Riyad Mahrez, Kevin De Bruyne, Jack Grealish; Erling Haaland.
City will be looking to close the gap to Arsenal in top spot to just two points with a win here, at least until the Gunners kick off later today. After suffering back-to-back defeats to Southampton and Manchester United, with the former knocking them out of the EFL Cup, City replied with a superb second-half comeback from 2-0 down to beat Tottenham 4-2 on Thursday. As for Wolves, they've won just one of their last six games in all competitions (D3 L2), though it was their last league outing when they beat West Ham 1-0. They currently sit above the relegation zone on goal difference, but a win would give them some breathing room.
Hello and welcome to live coverage of the Premier League meeting between Manchester City and Wolves at the Etihad Stadium!
Confirmed line-ups: Man City vs Wolves
The teams are in for the game at the Etihad.
Man City XI: Ederson, Lewis, Stones, Akanji, Laporte, Rodrigo, De Bruyne, Gundogan, Mahrez, Grealish, Haaland
Wolves XI: Sa, Semedo, Collins, Kilman, Bueno, Lemina, Neves, Nunes, Adama, Jimenez, Hwang
