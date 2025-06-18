The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Manchester City vs Wydad AC LIVE: Cherki and Reijnders handed debuts for Club World Cup clash
Pep Guardiola’s side get their campaign underway in Philadelphia
Manchester City get their Club World Cup campaign started on Wednesday with a group stage encounter against Moroccan side Wydad AC.
Pep Guardiola will be keen to see what new signings Tijjani Reijnders, Rayan Ait-Nouri, and Rayan Cherki can bring to the team after the club forked out £108m to bring all three of them in at the start of the transfer window.
- Watch every Fifa Club World Cup game free on DAZN. Sign up here now.
City’s rebuild following the exit of Kevin De Bruyne means there is no place in the squad for Jack Grealish who is also rumoured to be on the verge of an exit this summer. Bernardo Silva is set to captain the team having seemingly committed his future to the club.
Wydad AC finished third in the Botola Pro 1 league in Morocco but should prove to be no challenge for City if the Premier League side are up to match fitness.
Follow all the action with our live blog below and watch every Fifa Club World Cup game free on DAZN. Sign up here now.
Man City enter a new era at Club World Cup and two arrivals hold the key
In December, Real Madrid won the inaugural Intercontinental Cup. The implications for Manchester City were indirect but it does mean that, on a technicality, they enter the Club World Cup as defending champions. An expanded competition can seem a new one: under the old format, the last final – officially, anyway, given Real’s win over Pachuca came in a rebranded competition – was City’s 4-0 walloping of Fluminense in Saudi Arabia.
It was City’s fifth trophy of 2023. It is not the only reason it feels like a different time. One of the goals came from Phil Foden, then on fire. Julian Alvarez bookended the scoring with a brace, but he now leads the line for Atletico Madrid. The silverware was lifted by Kyle Walker, but the captain isn’t even part of the squad City are taking to the United States after spending the second half of the season on loan at AC Milan. Jack Grealish, who started against Fluminense, didn’t make the plane this summer either.
Whatever the competition is called, there was the sense that, 18 months ago, City were entitled to call themselves the world’s best. Hindsight shows it was one of the last triumphs of a team; they won that season’s Premier League but even men as perceptive as Pep Guardiola and Txiki Begiristain failed to notice the evidence of decline until it was too late.
Read more:
Man City enter a new era at Club World Cup and two arrivals hold the key
How Infantino embraced Trump and the Club World Cup as a political football
As Fifa put in final preparations for the big show to try and dazzle America, something is increasingly being said behind closed doors. Figures within the federation openly talk about how the new Club World Cup will quickly become a biannual tournament, rather than every four years. Despite sources telling The Independent that this is an “open secret”, Uefa is adamant it will stay at four. They state they have an agreement. It is not, crucially, a legal agreement.
The difference in viewpoints is just the latest schism in a build-up that has caused more fractious football politics than any tournament in history. That goes right up to an actual legal challenge against Fifa from the players’ union FIFPro. Senior Uefa figures, including president Aleksander Ceferin, are said to barely be able to discuss the Club World Cup without spitting.
It might yet cause greater upheaval for the future of the game, since the competition almost serves as a nexus for its major forces: from the super clubs to Saudi Arabia.
Read more:
How Infantino embraced Trump and the Club World Cup as a political football
Why are Liverpool not playing in the Club World Cup 2025 and how did Chelsea and Man City qualify?
There are 32 of the best teams from across the globe playing in the Club World Cup over the coming weeks - but Premier League champions Liverpool won’t be one of them.
Ella Witcher explains why:
Why are Liverpool not playing in the Club World Cup 2025?
Pep Guardiola changes captaincy rules and drops major hint on new Man City skipper
Bernardo Silva has confirmed he will stay at Manchester City for the coming season – and he looks set to wear the captain’s armband.
The Portugal midfielder is entering the final year of his contract and has been linked with a move this summer after eight seasons at the Etihad Stadium.
Saudi Arabian outfit Al-Hilal were reportedly among the clubs interested in the 30-year-old but he has decided to reject any overtures to remain with City.
Pep Guardiola changes captaincy rules and drops major hint on new Man City skipper
Tonight's debutants
Tijjani Reijnders and Rayan Cherki both make their Man City debuts tonight after completing their arrivals on “deadline day” last week.
Rayan Ait-Nouri starts on the bench.
Pep Guardiola sends message to Jack Grealish as Man City winger watches Club World Cup from afar
Pep Guardiola has told Jack Grealish to find somewhere to play after his lack of minutes at Manchester City over the past two years.
Grealish made only seven Premier League starts last season despite being fit and available for much of the campaign, and was left out of City’s 27-player squad for this summer’s Club World Cup in the United States. The 27-year-old England international has instead been on holiday, although his social media posts suggest he is also working on his fitness ahead of next season.
“He had a conversation with the club and decided the best (thing was to miss the tournament),” he said. “Jack is an exceptional player but he didn’t (play a lot this season). We decided he has to play.”
Pep Guardiola sends message to Jack Grealish as City winger watches Club World Cup
Fifa defends Club World Cup ticket sales after another low turnout
Fifa has defended the progress of ticket sales for the Club World Cup after another low turnout for a group stage game on Tuesday evening.
Just 3,412 people attended the match in Orlando between Ulsan HD of South Korea and South African side Mamelodi Sundowns, after 22,317 watched Chelsea’s opening game against Los Angeles FC in Atlanta, in a stadium which can hold up to 71,000 people.
The competition has been controversial since its inception and has triggered legal action from domestic leagues and player unions against Fifa over what they see as a lack of consultation by the global governing body over fixture decisions.
Club World Cup results so far
Saturday, June 14
Group A: Al Ahly 0-0 Inter Miami
Sunday, June 15
Group C: Bayern Munich 10-0 Auckland City
Group B: Paris Saint-Germain 4-0 Atlético Madrid
Group A: Palmeiras 0-0 Porto
Group B: Botafogo 2-1 Seattle Sounders
Monday, June 16
Group C: Chelsea 2-0 LAFC
Group D: Boca Juniors 2-2 Benfica
Group C: Flamengo 2-0 Espérance de Tunis
Tuesday, June 17
Group F: Fluminense 0-0 Borussia Dortmund
Group E River Plate 3-1 Urawa Red Diamonds
Group F: Ulsan HD 0-1 Mamelodi Sundowns
Group E: Monterrey 1-1 Inter Milan
How to watch the Club World Cup
DAZN will be broadcasting each match of the tournament live, from the opener up to and including the final, for free in the UK.
All users can watch a live stream on television and mobile devices, all they need to do is sign up for the company’s DAZN Freemium service, with the option to watch ad-free coverage for £14.99.
Users can watch DAZN from anywhere by using the DAZN App on TVs, smartphones and any device with a web browser.
The streaming service has hired several footballing legends as part of it’s coverage team, with Ronaldo Nazario, Claude Makelele, Sami Khedira, John Obi Mikel and Christian Vieri among the former players to feature on the punditry line-up, alongside Shay Given and Premier League striker Callum Wilson.
Ade Oladipo, Kelly Somers and Olivia Buzaglo will act as hosts for the coverage alongside former Football Italia presenter James Richardson.
And Conor McNamara will head the commentary team, with former Premier League players Andros Townsend, Michael Brown, Brad Friedel, Rob Green and Danny Higginbotham among the notable co-commentators.
When and where is Man City vs Wydad AC?
Manchester City face Wydad at midday ET in Philadelphia on Wednesday, June 18. That is 5pm BST.
The match will take place at Lincoln Financial Field, which is the home of NFL outfit Philadelphia Eagles, and holds just shy of 68,000.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments