Independent
Manchester City vs Wydad AC LIVE: Cherki and Reijnders handed debuts for Club World Cup clash

Pep Guardiola’s side get their campaign underway in Philadelphia

Michael Jones
Wednesday 18 June 2025 16:25 BST
Pep Guardiola welcomes former Liverpool backroom staff to the coaching team

Manchester City get their Club World Cup campaign started on Wednesday with a group stage encounter against Moroccan side Wydad AC.

Pep Guardiola will be keen to see what new signings Tijjani Reijnders, Rayan Ait-Nouri, and Rayan Cherki can bring to the team after the club forked out £108m to bring all three of them in at the start of the transfer window.

City’s rebuild following the exit of Kevin De Bruyne means there is no place in the squad for Jack Grealish who is also rumoured to be on the verge of an exit this summer. Bernardo Silva is set to captain the team having seemingly committed his future to the club.

Wydad AC finished third in the Botola Pro 1 league in Morocco but should prove to be no challenge for City if the Premier League side are up to match fitness.

Follow all the action with our live blog below and watch every Fifa Club World Cup game free on DAZN. Sign up here now.

Recommended

Man City enter a new era at Club World Cup and two arrivals hold the key

In December, Real Madrid won the inaugural Intercontinental Cup. The implications for Manchester City were indirect but it does mean that, on a technicality, they enter the Club World Cup as defending champions. An expanded competition can seem a new one: under the old format, the last final – officially, anyway, given Real’s win over Pachuca came in a rebranded competition – was City’s 4-0 walloping of Fluminense in Saudi Arabia.

It was City’s fifth trophy of 2023. It is not the only reason it feels like a different time. One of the goals came from Phil Foden, then on fire. Julian Alvarez bookended the scoring with a brace, but he now leads the line for Atletico Madrid. The silverware was lifted by Kyle Walker, but the captain isn’t even part of the squad City are taking to the United States after spending the second half of the season on loan at AC Milan. Jack Grealish, who started against Fluminense, didn’t make the plane this summer either.

Whatever the competition is called, there was the sense that, 18 months ago, City were entitled to call themselves the world’s best. Hindsight shows it was one of the last triumphs of a team; they won that season’s Premier League but even men as perceptive as Pep Guardiola and Txiki Begiristain failed to notice the evidence of decline until it was too late.

Read more:

Man City enter a new era at Club World Cup and two arrivals hold the key

Tijjani Reijnders and Rayan Cherki hold a particular importance as Pep Guardiola builds his third Manchester City team and looks to re-establish the club as the best in the world
Richard Jolly18 June 2025 16:45

How Infantino embraced Trump and the Club World Cup as a political football

As Fifa put in final preparations for the big show to try and dazzle America, something is increasingly being said behind closed doors. Figures within the federation openly talk about how the new Club World Cup will quickly become a biannual tournament, rather than every four years. Despite sources telling The Independent that this is an “open secret”, Uefa is adamant it will stay at four. They state they have an agreement. It is not, crucially, a legal agreement.

The difference in viewpoints is just the latest schism in a build-up that has caused more fractious football politics than any tournament in history. That goes right up to an actual legal challenge against Fifa from the players’ union FIFPro. Senior Uefa figures, including president Aleksander Ceferin, are said to barely be able to discuss the Club World Cup without spitting.

It might yet cause greater upheaval for the future of the game, since the competition almost serves as a nexus for its major forces: from the super clubs to Saudi Arabia.

Read more:

How Infantino embraced Trump and the Club World Cup as a political football

Fifa’s new tournament has been divisive and Miguel Delaney outlines how it could reshape football’s future and where the power ultimately lies
Miguel Delaney18 June 2025 16:41

Why are Liverpool not playing in the Club World Cup 2025 and how did Chelsea and Man City qualify?

There are 32 of the best teams from across the globe playing in the Club World Cup over the coming weeks - but Premier League champions Liverpool won’t be one of them.

Ella Witcher explains why:

Why are Liverpool not playing in the Club World Cup 2025?

The Premier League champions are not playing in the inaugural version of the Club World Cup in the United States with Chelsea and Man City representing the Premier League
Will Castle18 June 2025 16:34

Pep Guardiola changes captaincy rules and drops major hint on new Man City skipper

Bernardo Silva has confirmed he will stay at Manchester City for the coming season – and he looks set to wear the captain’s armband.

The Portugal midfielder is entering the final year of his contract and has been linked with a move this summer after eight seasons at the Etihad Stadium.

Saudi Arabian outfit Al-Hilal were reportedly among the clubs interested in the 30-year-old but he has decided to reject any overtures to remain with City.

Pep Guardiola changes captaincy rules and drops major hint on new Man City skipper

Bernardo Silva looks set to captain the side next season
Will Castle18 June 2025 16:28

Tonight's debutants

Tijjani Reijnders and Rayan Cherki both make their Man City debuts tonight after completing their arrivals on “deadline day” last week.

Rayan Ait-Nouri starts on the bench.

Rayan Cherki (centre) makes his debut for Man City while Rayan Ait-Nouri (right) starts on the bench
Rayan Cherki (centre) makes his debut for Man City while Rayan Ait-Nouri (right) starts on the bench (Getty Images)
Will Castle18 June 2025 16:21

Pep Guardiola sends message to Jack Grealish as Man City winger watches Club World Cup from afar

Pep Guardiola has told Jack Grealish to find somewhere to play after his lack of minutes at Manchester City over the past two years.

Grealish made only seven Premier League starts last season despite being fit and available for much of the campaign, and was left out of City’s 27-player squad for this summer’s Club World Cup in the United States. The 27-year-old England international has instead been on holiday, although his social media posts suggest he is also working on his fitness ahead of next season.

“He had a conversation with the club and decided the best (thing was to miss the tournament),” he said. “Jack is an exceptional player but he didn’t (play a lot this season). We decided he has to play.”

Pep Guardiola sends message to Jack Grealish as City winger watches Club World Cup

The England midfielder is not in the 27-player squad preparing to face Wydad Casablanca at the Club World Cup
Will Castle18 June 2025 16:18

Fifa defends Club World Cup ticket sales after another low turnout

Fifa has defended the progress of ticket sales for the Club World Cup after another low turnout for a group stage game on Tuesday evening.

Just 3,412 people attended the match in Orlando between Ulsan HD of South Korea and South African side Mamelodi Sundowns, after 22,317 watched Chelsea’s opening game against Los Angeles FC in Atlanta, in a stadium which can hold up to 71,000 people.

The competition has been controversial since its inception and has triggered legal action from domestic leagues and player unions against Fifa over what they see as a lack of consultation by the global governing body over fixture decisions.

Will Castle18 June 2025 16:15

Club World Cup results so far

Saturday, June 14

Group A: Al Ahly 0-0 Inter Miami

Sunday, June 15

Group C: Bayern Munich 10-0 Auckland City

Group B: Paris Saint-Germain 4-0 Atlético Madrid

Group A: Palmeiras 0-0 Porto

Group B: Botafogo 2-1 Seattle Sounders

Monday, June 16

Group C: Chelsea 2-0 LAFC

Group D: Boca Juniors 2-2 Benfica

Group C: Flamengo 2-0 Espérance de Tunis

Tuesday, June 17

Group F: Fluminense 0-0 Borussia Dortmund

Group E River Plate 3-1 Urawa Red Diamonds

Group F: Ulsan HD 0-1 Mamelodi Sundowns

Group E: Monterrey 1-1 Inter Milan

Will Castle18 June 2025 16:11

How to watch the Club World Cup

DAZN will be broadcasting each match of the tournament live, from the opener up to and including the final, for free in the UK.

All users can watch a live stream on television and mobile devices, all they need to do is sign up for the company’s DAZN Freemium service, with the option to watch ad-free coverage for £14.99.

Users can watch DAZN from anywhere by using the DAZN App on TVs, smartphones and any device with a web browser.

The streaming service has hired several footballing legends as part of it’s coverage team, with Ronaldo Nazario, Claude Makelele, Sami Khedira, John Obi Mikel and Christian Vieri among the former players to feature on the punditry line-up, alongside Shay Given and Premier League striker Callum Wilson.

Ade Oladipo, Kelly Somers and Olivia Buzaglo will act as hosts for the coverage alongside former Football Italia presenter James Richardson.

And Conor McNamara will head the commentary team, with former Premier League players Andros Townsend, Michael Brown, Brad Friedel, Rob Green and Danny Higginbotham among the notable co-commentators.

Will Castle18 June 2025 16:08

When and where is Man City vs Wydad AC?

Manchester City face Wydad at midday ET in Philadelphia on Wednesday, June 18. That is 5pm BST.

The match will take place at Lincoln Financial Field, which is the home of NFL outfit Philadelphia Eagles, and holds just shy of 68,000.

Will Castle18 June 2025 16:05

