Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

The happiest man on the planet – Marc Skinner delighted with Man Utd late show

Late goals from Millie Turner and Alessia Russo gave United a 3-2 win at the Emirates Stadium.

Pa Sport Staff
Saturday 19 November 2022 20:38
Manchester United pulled off a fine win at Arsenal (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Manchester United pulled off a fine win at Arsenal (Zac Goodwin/PA)
(PA Wire)

Manchester United boss Marc Skinner declared himself “the happiest man on the planet” after watching his side claim one of the biggest wins in their history against Arsenal.

Playing in front of more than 40,000 fans at the Emirates Stadium, United deservedly went in ahead at half-time through Ella Toone’s goal but saw the Gunners fight back, with Frida Maanum equalising and Laura Wienroither putting the hosts ahead.

Arsenal were chasing a 15th consecutive Women’s Super League victory but Millie Turner headed in Katie Zelem’s free-kick to draw United level in the 85th minute and Alessia Russo grabbed a stoppage-time winner.

Skinner told Sky Sports: “It was an amazing performance from us. I actually felt when we went 2-1 behind that we were going to come back.

Recommended

“I asked them before the game to look at how we show personality in these bigger games and I’ve had that in an absolute abundance tonight. I’m the happiest man on the planet.

“We got the ruthless nature but we got the brains, the maturity and the growth in the team. Just believing you can get over the line is something hard to coach.

“We know we’ve got wonderful talent but you have to have experiences like tonight to be able to get past that and go on and be successful.”

Russo echoed Skinner’s thoughts, with United moving level on points at the top of the table alongside Arsenal and Chelsea.

“The whole second half was a bit of a whirlwind but we come to these games and we want to test ourselves against the top teams and, to come away with three points, we’re really happy,” said the England forward.

“There was a moment when we’d just conceded and we all came together as a group and it was quite an honest conversation.

“We knew we wanted to win it and we knew we could and it was just that extra bit of motivation.

“We know where we want to go as a team but we also know what it’s going to take and moments like tonight show that we can get there.”

I asked them before the game to look at how we show personality in these bigger games and I've had that in an absolute abundance tonight. I'm the happiest man on the planet

Marc Skinner

Arsenal boss Jonas Eidevall, who saw his England forward Beth Mead pick up an injury, immediately set his sights on putting things right in the Champions League against Juventus on Thursday.

Recommended

He said of Wienroither’s fine volley: “It was a great goal and great moment. Unfortunately now of course the overriding feeling is disappointment but we keep on going.

“There were things we did well today, there’s things we’re disappointed with. It’s about keeping our heads up high and recovering and getting ready for the game against Juventus.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in