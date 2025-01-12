Arsenal pay penalty as Manchester United win shootout to progress in FA Cup

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ten-man Manchester United saw off Arsenal in a penalty shootout at the Emirates to book their place in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

Bruno Fernandes fired United ahead after 52 minutes before Diogo Dalot was sent off on the hour mark following a wild challenge on Mikel Merino.

Gabriel equalised for Arsenal two minutes after Dalot’s dismissal, with Martin Odegaard denied by United goalkeeper Altay Bayindir from the penalty spot.

Bayindir, in just his fifth appearance for United, then pulled off a number of saves to keep his side in the tie, before he denied Kai Havertz in the shootout as United recorded a 5-3 win to send Arsenal crashing out at the first hurdle.

The two clubs have won 27 FA Cups between them and they served up a classic here that came alive following a tepid first half – where Gabriel Jesus added to Arsenal’s injury woes when he was taken off on a stretcher with a knee problem.

The second period was just seven minutes old when Gabriel’s abject header allowed Alejandro Garnacho a clear run at the backtracking Arsenal defence. His pass found Fernandes and, on the run, the United captain’s wonderful curling effort flew beyond David Raya.

Arsenal needed a quick response, and Havertz should have fired the Gunners level. But, just as in his side’s midweek defeat here by Newcastle in the Carabao Cup, he fluffed his lines. Mikel Merino found the German unmarked in the six-yard box. Havertz’s first touch was fine but he scuffed his shot wide.

Then, out of nowhere, a lifeline for the Gunners. Ruben Amorim’s men were in control of the fixture but Dalot, already on a booking, flew in recklessly on Merino, and when he missed the ball and took out the man, there was only going to be one outcome – a second yellow. United were down to 10 men on the hour mark.

And less than two minutes later, Arsenal had their equaliser. Bayindir punched Gabriel Martinelli’s cross clear, but the ball fell to Gabriel and, on the half-turn, the defender thrashed a shot on goal, deflecting off Matthijs de Ligt’s toes and into the net.

The dynamic of the game had changed in the blink of an eye, and a rampant Arsenal went in search of a winner. Raheem Sterling drove into the box and found Havertz, who was apparently blocked off by Harry Maguire. Havertz went down and referee Andrew Madley crouched over and pointed to the spot.

It was a soft penalty, but there was no VAR to intervene. A wild melee ensued with Maguire and Havertz involved in a heated exchange of words before the German went down clutching his head after a face-off with Manuel Ugarte. Maguire needed to be restrained by his team-mates before he, Havertz and Gabriel were all booked after the rough and tumble.

Over to Odegaard from a dozen yards but Bayindir, at full stretch to his left, denied the Arsenal captain. The Emirates crowd could not believe it, and neither could Odegaard. But moments later substitute Declan Rice should have spared his skipper’s blushes by converting Odegaard’s cross only for Bayindir to tip his free header over with an acrobatic save.

Havertz blew another chance to land the winner when he poked over from a handful of yards with two minutes to go. Rice then thought he had won it in the fourth minute of stoppage time before Bayindir turned his shot behind.

It was all hands to the pump for United in extra time and De Ligt stopped Leandro Trossard converting from close range with a fine interception. Thirty seconds after the restart, Raya produced an impressive reflex save to prevent Joshua Zirkzee’s effort, which had deflected off Thomas Partey, from creeping in. United had not given up hope of snatching the win and Amad Diallo headed just wide before Partey’s shot looped out for a corner. On to penalties.

United won the toss and headed to the end occupied by their 8,000-strong travelling support. Fernandes sent Raya the wrong way with Odegaard bouncing back from his spot-kick miss to haul Arsenal level in the shootout. Amad scored to put United back ahead but Bayindir then thwarted Havertz.

Zirkzee was handed the chance to win the tie and he made no mistake as the holders secured their passage through to the next stage with Bayindir the hero.