Arsenal vs Manchester United LIVE: FA Cup team news and line-ups ahead of third-round blockbuster
Holders United are aiming to avoid failing their defence of the trophy at the first hurdle
Arsenal host Manchester United in the third round of the FA Cup, as both sides look to make much-needed progress in the cup competition.
Mikel Arteta’s side need to bounce back from the disappointment of their 2-0 loss to Newcastle in the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final, and there is some unrest among fans after that result and some recent tepid attacking displays.
Meanwhile, new United manager Ruben Amorim is looking to build on a good result in their 2-2 draw to Liverpool last weekend.
United are in a buoyant mood after that display, but the nature of their recent form means that they head into the match as underdogs, with the holders look to avoid going out of the competition at the first hurdle.
Follow all the latest build-up and team news from the Emirates below:
Ruben Amorim on ‘addictive’ feeling of winning trophies
Ruben Amorim on the importance of trophies as Manchester United manager:
“The feeling of winning, that feeling gives you so much confidence. If you win one thing you will believe you can win more.
“That feeling is addictive; you feel it and it’s really easy to follow that to try to win it again. I think it is important for the confidence of the players.”
Mikel Arteta urges Arsenal fans to stick with him in quest for silverware
As Arsenal welcome FA Cup holders Manchester United in a blockbuster third-round tie, and Arteta was asked how important it is that the club’s fanbase remain patient.
“In my opinion it is crucial because the success that we have had is very, very related to the atmosphere and the energy that we have created amongst our supporters,” he said.
“We want to win the FA Cup. I don’t expect to get credit (for winning the FA Cup in 2020). I expect to get judged on what we do on the day. And what has happened in the past, in the future, it is not relevant.
“When you are there competing on every front it is normal (to get criticised) because a lot of people want to support another club. If I look at what they say about Chelsea, Tottenham, or Liverpool, it is the same. There is no difference.”
Ruben Amorim: Man Utd must show we can win every game, no matter who we play
Ruben Amorim wants consistency across the board from Manchester United after noticing a drop-off when they are not up against their big rivals.
In-between defeating crosstown rivals Manchester City last month and drawing at Premier League leaders Liverpool most recently, United were comfortably beaten by Bournemouth, Wolves and Newcastle.
United begin the defence of their FA Cup crown with a blockbuster third-round visit to Arsenal, then welcome Southampton and Brighton in the league, where they sit 13th, just seven points above the drop.
And Amorim has warned his side it is not enough to only show up on the grandest of stages as the Portuguese demanded the same level of intensity irrespective of the opposition.
Mikel Arteta urges Arsenal fans to stick with him in quest for silverware
Mikel Arteta has urged Arsenal supporters to stick with him to help land the club’s first trophy in five years.
A number of disgruntled fans headed for a premature exit at the Emirates Stadium during Arsenal’s midweek opening-leg defeat of their Carabao Cup semi-final clash against Newcastle.
The Gunners are still in the hunt for the Premier League – six points behind leaders Liverpool – and on course to reach the knockout stages of the Champions League.
They also topped the Premier League table for the last calendar year, but their 2-0 loss to the Magpies dealt a major blow in their pursuit of landing a trophy this season.
Mikel Arteta urges Arsenal fans to stick with him in quest for silverware
The Gunners welcome FA Cup holders Manchester United in a blockbuster third-round tie on Sunday.
What is the Manchester United team news?
Ruben Amorim insisted he will not prioritise the Premier League over the FA Cup and plans to field his strongest Manchester United side for their third-round clash at Arsenal.
While Amorim confirmed Altay Bayindir would replace Andre Onana in goal for Sunday’s blockbuster clash at the Emirates Stadium, the Portuguese wants to build on last weekend’s 2-2 draw at Premier League leaders Liverpool.
Luke Shaw, Mason Mount and Victor Lindelof remain sidelined, and Marcus Rashford will likely be out of the squad as he reportedly looks for a move away.
What is the Arsenal team news?
Arsenal have no new injury concerns after the defeat to Newcastle, though Ethan Nwaneri remains sidelined alongside long-term absentees Ben White and Bukayo Saka. Takehiro Tomiyasu is nearing a return, but this match will likely come too soon for the Japan international.
It remains to be seen whether Arteta will change much to the starting eleven, with the Spaniard likely to retain a similar side to the one that lost to Newcastle as he tries to balance a title chase with some cup success.
Riccardo Calafiori could make a return left-back, while Jakub Kiwior and Oleksandr Zinchenko will also be hopeful of making a start.
Either of Jorginho or Mikel Merino could come in for Thomas Partey in midfield, while both Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus could start upfront or on the wings.
When is Arsenal vs Manchester United?
Arsenal vs Manchester United will kick off at 3pm GMT on Sunday, 12 January at the Emirates Stadium in London, England.
How can I watch it?
Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on BBC One, with coverage starting at 2.35pm. Subscribers will also be able to stream the match online on BBC iPlayer.
If you want to stream major sporting events while you are travelling or watching from abroad you’ll need a VPN. Get the best VPN deals in the UK. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.
Good morning
Arsenal host Manchester United at the Emirates today in the pick of the ties from the third round of the FA Cup.
Mikel Arteta’s side are looking to bounce back from the disappointment of a 2-0 home defeat to Newcastle in the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final in midweek, and they are offered the perfect chance to do so at home to an old rival in their first FA Cup match of the season.
United are in buoyant mood after an impressive display in their draw away at Liverpool last weekend, but it remains to be seen if they can carry that bit of momentum and avoid going out of the competition at the first hurdle.
United famously beat both Liverpool and Manchester City on the way to lifting the trophy last season, but they could become one of the first holders this century to go out in the third round if they lose in the capital.
