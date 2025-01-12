FA Cup fourth round draw LIVE: Liverpool, Chelsea, Man City learn opponents after Arsenal vs Man Utd clash
The draw for the fourth round takes place, with fixtures to be played on the weekend of 8 February
The draw for the fourth round of the FA Cup takes place following the conclusion of Arsenal’s match against Manchester United.
Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester City are among the Premier League teams to have already booked their place in round four, with Plymouth Argyle pulling off the shock of the round so far with victory away to Brentford on Saturday.
The clash between Arsenal and United will conclude at roughly the same time as the games between Newcastle and Bromley, Crystal Palace and Stockport and Ipswich and Bristol Rovers, with just two more fixtures to be played this weekend.
Southampton host Swansea later today before Millwall face Dagenham and Redbridge on Monday night. However, the cold front postponed games between Mansfield and Wigan and Preston and Charlton, with those fixtures resheduled for this midweek.
Follow all the latest updates from the draw below:
At Bramall Lane, Cian Ashford struck the only goal as Cardiff turned the form book upside down by dumping Sheffield United out of the FA Cup with a 1-0 win.
Ashford marked his eighth senior start for Sky Bet Championship relegation battlers Cardiff with a first-half strike that settled their third-round tie in front of a paltry crowd of just 6,126.
Fulham had four different scorers as they beat Watford 4-1 in the third round of the FA Cup at Craven Cottage.
After a well-worked counter-attack saw Rodrigo Muniz net his first goal of 2025, Rocco Vata scored what will be considered a goal-of-the-competition contender with a thumping long-range effort to draw the sides level.
Raul Jimenez continued his fine scoring record from the spot before Joachim Andersen and Timothy Castagne scored their first goals of the season to help Marco Silva’s side topple his former club and advance into the next round.
What are the ball numbers for the draw?
1 Southampton or Swansea City
2 Arsenal or Manchester United
3 Exeter City
4 Leyton Orient or Derby County
5 Burnley
6 Aston Villa
7 Brighton & Hove Albion
8 Manchester City
9 Millwall or Dagenham & Redbridge
10 Liverpool
11 Wolves
12 Preston North End or Charlton Athletic
13 Chelsea
14 Blackburn Rovers
15 Bournemouth
16 Mansfield Town or Wigan Athletic
17 Tamworth or Tottenham Hotspur
18 Hull City or Doncaster Rovers
19 Stoke City
20 Leicester City
21 Plymouth Argyle
22 Coventry City
23 Newcastle United or Bromley
24 Everton
25 Wycombe Wanderers
26 Birmingham City
27 Leeds United
28 Nottingham Forest
29 Cardiff City
30 Ipswich Town or Bristol Rovers
31 Fulham
32 Crystal Palace or Stockport County
When is the draw for the fourth round of the FA Cup?
The FA Cup draw for the fourth round will take place after the conclusion of Arsenal vs Manchester United.
That match kicks off at 3pm, so the draw should be getting started shortly after 5pm GMT depending on whether or not extra-time is needed in that tie.
The draw will be live on BBC One, with subscribers able to watch online on BBC iPlayer too. Viewers in the UK can also watch the draw the official Emirates FA Cup social media channels.
Good afternoon
The FA Cup third round is underway as Premier League and Championship sides enter the competition for the first time, with 32 ties being played over the weekend.
Cardiff, Fulham and Everton were the first teams to book their spot on Thursday night, before Aston Villa beat West Ham to deliver defeat to Graham Potter in his first game in charge of the Hammers and League One Wycombe also upset Championship Portsmouth on Friday night.
Liverpool comfortably beat Accrington Stanley and Chelsea did likewise against Morecambe but Brentford were upset by the Championship’s bottom club, managerless Plymouth Argyle on Saturday afternoon, while before the pick of the third rounders takes place on Sunday as Manchester United face Arsenal at the Emirates.
And despite the fact that there is one more match on Monday, plus a handful of postponed matches happening on Tuesday, the draw for the fourth round will take place on Sunday evening, so fans will soon find out their opponents for the fourth round games in February.
