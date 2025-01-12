FA Cup fourth round draw LIVE: Liverpool, Chelsea, Man City learn opponents after Arsenal vs Man Utd clash

✕ Close Anfield reception ‘biggest compliment’ for Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold

The draw for the fourth round of the FA Cup takes place following the conclusion of Arsenal’s match against Manchester United.

Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester City are among the Premier League teams to have already booked their place in round four, with Plymouth Argyle pulling off the shock of the round so far with victory away to Brentford on Saturday.

The clash between Arsenal and United will conclude at roughly the same time as the games between Newcastle and Bromley, Crystal Palace and Stockport and Ipswich and Bristol Rovers, with just two more fixtures to be played this weekend.

Southampton host Swansea later today before Millwall face Dagenham and Redbridge on Monday night. However, the cold front postponed games between Mansfield and Wigan and Preston and Charlton, with those fixtures resheduled for this midweek.

