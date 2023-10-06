Manchester United vs Arsenal LIVE: Women’s Super League score and goal updates as Alessia Russo starts
Arsenal travel to Manchester United in the second round of fixtures in the WSL on Friday night
Manchester United will host Arsenal in the second round of fixtures in the Women’s Super League at the Leigh Sports Village on Friday 6 October.
Arsenal suffered a shock home defeat to Liverpool in the first WSL game last weekend, after failing to reach the group stages of the Champions League last month.
It has been a rocky start to the season for Jonas Eidevall’s side, despite the talisman signing of Alessia Russo from Manchester United in the summer transfer window.
Manchester United - under Marc Skinner - won their first match against Aston Villa 2-1.
Follow all the action from the clash at Leigh Sports Village here:
WSL: Manchester United 0-0 Arsenal
4’ Arsenal capitalise from their press and Mary Earps was there to gather the ball and prevent it reaching Blackstenius who was one of two unmarked players in the box.
WSL: Manchester United 0-0 Arsenal
3’ Arsenal have been pressing high here to try and keep United contained, maybe that defeat at home last week is still in the back of their minds.
WSL: Manchester United 0-0 Arsenal
1’ Arsenal kick the game underway after a moment with all players taking the knee.
WSL: Manchester United vs Arsenal
The players have come out and are lining up in front of the small but sold-out stadium.
WSL: Manchester United vs Arsenal
Last season Arsenal lost twice to Manchester United and they won three matches, losing two against the top four in the WSL.
WSL: Manchester United vs Arsenal
The teams are getting ready to come out onto the pitch at the Leigh Sports Village for this Friday night WSL clash...
WSL: Manchester United vs Arsenal
Arsenal boss Jonas Eidevall brushed off suggestions that summer signing Alessia Russo will put herself under extra pressure when she faces former side Manchester United on Friday.
The 24-year-old England striker completed the free transfer in July before she left for the Women’s World Cup in Australia, though it was the conclusion of a courtship that extended at least as far back as the January transfer window.
Russo may be met with disappointment from the home support on her first trip back to Leigh Sports Village, but Eidevall insisted she is taking everything in stride.
WSL: Manchester United vs Arsenal
Arsenal boss Jonas Eidevall has signed a new “long-term” deal, the Women’s Super League side have announced.
The PA news agency understands the Swedish head coach, who was first appointed in June 2021, has agreed to a three-year contract with the Gunners.
Last season, the 40-year-old led Arsenal to the Continental Cup trophy and steered his side to the Champions League semi-finals.
He said: “I’m full of pride to have signed a new contract with this football club.
WSL: Manchester United vs Arsenal
Here’s a reminder of how Arsenal got on in the first game of the season:
This was not the start to the new Women’s Super League season that any of the record-breaking crowd at the Emirates had been expecting. Arsenal, the big movers of the summer transfer window, are playing catch-up already after Miri Taylor silenced the record WSL crowd of 54,115 and earnt an organised and impressively resilient Liverpool a shock victory.
What was written as the grand unveiling of new striker Alessia Russo suddenly became an opening-day setback for Jonas Eidevall’s side when Taylor steered Liverpool ahead shortly after half time. The Gunners were expected to lead a stronger challenge to champions Chelsea in this season’s title race but England star Russo, after arriving from Manchester United on a free transfer, was the landmark signing who struggled on her debut. Collectively, Arsenal did not play with their usual fluency and Liverpool survived the late pressure to claim a famous win.
WSL: Manchester United vs Arsenal line-ups
Manchester United XI: Earps, George, Le Tissier, Blundell, Toone, Zelem, Galton, Ladd, L. Garcia, Turner, Geyse
Arsenal XI: D’Angleo, Beattie, Catley, Little, Waltie, Maritz, Pelova, Russo, Blackstenius, Codina, Ilestedt
