Manchester United will host Arsenal in the second round of fixtures in the Women’s Super League at the Leigh Sports Village on Friday 6 October.

Arsenal suffered a shock home defeat to Liverpool in the first WSL game last weekend, after failing to reach the group stages of the Champions League last month.

It has been a rocky start to the season for Jonas Eidevall’s side, despite the talisman signing of Alessia Russo from Manchester United in the summer transfer window.

Manchester United - under Marc Skinner - won their first match against Aston Villa 2-1.

