Arsenal travel to Manchester United on Sunday with the hope of securing a first Premier League title in 20 years.

United face a fight to qualify for any European football next season after a dismal 4-0 hammering at Crystal Palace, which has seen pressure mount on manager Erik Ten Hag amid calls from some sections for his sacking.

Arsenal have not won in 16 trips to Old Trafford, and their last match was in front of an empty stadium in November 2020, but the Gunners cannot afford any slip-ups as they seek to maintain momentum in the title race.

Manchester City’s win at Fulham yesterday means Pep Guardiola’s side are two points clear in the table, and could win the title on Tuesday night if Arsenal fail to win at Old Trafford. United go into the game in eighth place, with just one win in their last seven league matches, and risk the unenviable position of a season without European football.

