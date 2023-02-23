✕ Close 'We have a winning mentality now' - Varane on United's improvement under Ten Hag

Manchester United produced a second-half comeback to defeat Barcelona FC and advance to the last-16 of the Europa League on a thrilling night at Old Trafford.

With the tie between two of European football’s heavyweights in the balance following a 2-2 draw at the Nou Camp last week, Robert Lewandowski fired Barcelona into the lead after converting a controversial penalty - despite a hand from David de Gea.

But Erik ten Hag made a crucial change at half time - replacing Wout Weghorst with Antony - and United improved immediately, with Fred firing in the equaliser from a smart touch shortly after the break.

And it was Antony who struck on 73 minutes to turn the tie around for United, with the Brazilian finishing a first-time shot into the corner to take the roof off Old Trafford.

Follow all the reaction after Manchester United defeated Barcelona in the Europa League play-offs: