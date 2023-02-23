Manchester United vs Barcelona LIVE result: Europa League reaction after Antony completes thrilling comeback
Manchester United 2-1 Barcelona (4-3 on aggregate): The hosts trailed at Old Trafford thanks to Robert Lewandowski’s penalty but goals from Fred and Antony turned the tie around once again
Manchester United produced a second-half comeback to defeat Barcelona FC and advance to the last-16 of the Europa League on a thrilling night at Old Trafford.
With the tie between two of European football’s heavyweights in the balance following a 2-2 draw at the Nou Camp last week, Robert Lewandowski fired Barcelona into the lead after converting a controversial penalty - despite a hand from David de Gea.
But Erik ten Hag made a crucial change at half time - replacing Wout Weghorst with Antony - and United improved immediately, with Fred firing in the equaliser from a smart touch shortly after the break.
And it was Antony who struck on 73 minutes to turn the tie around for United, with the Brazilian finishing a first-time shot into the corner to take the roof off Old Trafford.
Follow all the reaction after Manchester United defeated Barcelona in the Europa League play-offs:
Thrilling Manchester United burst through Barcelona in vintage comeback
A straight line to the Europa League last-16, in effect, and in nature. That’s the only way to describe a pulsating Manchester United performance, where the devastating directness of their running brought Barcelona a volley of problems they couldn’t handle as well as, ultimately, elimination. Erik ten Hag might still say this 2-1 victory wasn’t his ideal football, but it was impressively thrilling, all the more so for how it involved a vintage European comeback. The most striking element of this game, beyond the contrasting passiveness of Barcelona, was just how fast United are.
Racing ahead on this occasion was substitute Antony, who was fast enough to bring two comebacks - one for his team, one for himself. The Brazilian enjoyed a moment he has waited long enough for, scoring a brilliant volley to add to Fred’s equaliser.
Barcelona by that point couldn’t cope. This hasn’t been what Xavi has got used to in La Liga. This might have to be what everyone else gets used to against Ten Hag’s United. You’re going to have to be quick, the team retaining such an impressive focus even as the takeover process - with all of its many complicated questions - looks so slow.
Manchester United 2-1 Barcelona (4-3 on aggregate): The hosts trailed to Robert Lewandowski’s penalty but Erik ten Hag’s side produced a comeback of pace and energy to stun the LaLiga leaders
Antony seizes chance as Erik ten Hag recaptures Manchester United’s spirit
If nothing else, Wout Weghorst can always say he turned a game against Barcelona. Admittedly, he turned it by going off rather than by anything he did on the pitch. Manchester United, outclassed with the giant Dutchman on the pitch, were galvanised and equalised two minutes after his departure. His replacement, Antony, scored the goal to beat Barcelona.
It was not quite all down to Weghorst. United already had ample evidence of Erik ten Hag’s gifts as a game-changer before a reshuffle and a replacement proved catalytic. After all, they have the most goals from substitutes in the Premier League this season. They may have had less proof of Antony’s ability to exert such an impact.
After early goals against Arsenal and Manchester City, there was a growing suspicion that the £86 million man did not even rank in their strongest side. Bruno Fernandes had done such a compelling impression of a right winger of late that he looked Ten Hag’s best option. The jury may remain out on Antony: the flair player on the right the United fans sang about was George Best, not him.
Manchester United 2-1 Barcelona (4-3 on aggregate): In a game of two halfs at Old Trafford, Ten Hag changed the game with his substitutions as United recaptured the attitude of a Sir Alex Ferguson side
FT Man Utd 2-1 Barcelona (4-3 agg)
Having lost two of their first four home games in all competitions this season (W2), Manchester United have since gone unbeaten in 18 matches at Old Trafford, winning 16 of them (D2).
FT Man Utd 2-1 Barcelona (4-3 agg)
Reaction from Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes who said: “The belief of the team is always there and the belief of the fans is amazing. They pushed us through difficult moments for great comebacks. It is a great result but now we have a big game on Sunday.
“Nothing I can say will change it now but I thought it was a bit soft [the penalty he gave away], both us trying to get the position both of us using our arms but it is what it is, I don’t want to make comments. They are always right so I can’t do anything about that.
“The fans have been with us in the toughest moments, this season we have been really good because they are always behind us but this is something different. You can feel between them and us there is something special, Old Trafford was bouncing that is why we got the result.
“When we got the goal right at the start of the second-half we knew they were going to be right behind us.”
FT Man Utd 2-1 Barcelona (4-3 agg)
Victorious European nights at Old Trafford.
FT Man Utd 2-1 Barcelona (4-3 agg)
Manchester United are the first side since Granada in April 2021 to beat Barcelona having trailed at half time. Indeed, Barca were unbeaten in 37 games in which they had led at the break before tonight.
FT Man Utd 2-1 Barcelona (4-3 agg)
Reaction from Fred who told BT Sport: “Very good to hear my name from the fans but it was a good game we played today. We need to keep going we have a final on Sunday and now we have to change our mind to go to the final.
“First half we didn’t play how we usually play. But in the second-half we were much better and scored early so we had a good talk at half-time with the coach and we change our mindset and came out very well.”
FT Man Utd 2-1 Barcelona (4-3 agg)
Lots of praise for how Erik ten Hag has turned Manchester United around so quickly.
FT Man Utd 2-1 Barcelona (4-3 agg)
Manchester United have beaten Barcelona in European competition for only the second time in their last 12 meetings with the Spanish side (D5 L5), ending a five-game winless run.
Tonight marks their first victory over Barca since a Champions League semi-final second leg in April 2008.
FT Man Utd 2-1 Barcelona (4-3 agg)
There were cheers and chants for ages after the full-time whistle as the Manchester United fans celebrated with the players. United are still the only side in Europe competing on all four fronts this season.
They’ll have their first chance to win a trophy on Sunday when they face Newcastle for the league cup at Wembley.
