Manchester United’s inconsistent Champions League campaign reaches it’s next dramatic stage as the Red Devils welcome Bayern Munich to Old Trafford for the final match of the group stages.

United have four points from their five games so far having beaten FC Copenhagen at home and drawn 3-3 with Galatasaray last time out. They are bottom of Group A but there is a chance they could still make it into the knockout rounds. A victory over Bayern this evening would put the Red Devils on seven points but they would also need Copenhagen and Galatasaray to play out a draw to get through.

The best outcome would, perhaps, be for United to win and finish third meaning they drop into the Europa League but even that seems like a distant hope against a Bayern side that looks seriously impressive. Thomas Tuchel’s men have already reached the last-16 and are unbeaten in the group. However, they drew 0-0 with Copenhagen in their previous Champions League match and were heavily beaten 5-1 by Eintracht Frankfurt in their last Bundesliga outing so there is hope for a shock United win.

