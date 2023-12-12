Man Utd vs Bayern Munich LIVE: Champions League team news, line-ups and more tonight
Erik ten Hag’s men need to defeat the German champions and hope other results go their way to qualify for the last-16
Manchester United’s inconsistent Champions League campaign reaches it’s next dramatic stage as the Red Devils welcome Bayern Munich to Old Trafford for the final match of the group stages.
United have four points from their five games so far having beaten FC Copenhagen at home and drawn 3-3 with Galatasaray last time out. They are bottom of Group A but there is a chance they could still make it into the knockout rounds. A victory over Bayern this evening would put the Red Devils on seven points but they would also need Copenhagen and Galatasaray to play out a draw to get through.
The best outcome would, perhaps, be for United to win and finish third meaning they drop into the Europa League but even that seems like a distant hope against a Bayern side that looks seriously impressive. Thomas Tuchel’s men have already reached the last-16 and are unbeaten in the group. However, they drew 0-0 with Copenhagen in their previous Champions League match and were heavily beaten 5-1 by Eintracht Frankfurt in their last Bundesliga outing so there is hope for a shock United win.
Follow all the action below plus get the latest odds and tips right here:
Man Utd vs Bayern Munich prediction
Manchester United’s need and desire to win the game will see them push forward too often leaving their defence vulnerable to Bayern’s rapid counter-attacks.
Erik ten Hag’s men will go in front, bringing hope to the Old Trafford crowd, before the German champions turn up the tempo and run out easy winners.
Manchester United 1-3 Bayern Munich.
Man Utd vs Bayern predicted line-ups
Manchester United XI: Onana; Wan-Bissaka, Maguire, Shaw, Dalot; McTominay, Mainoo; Antony, Fernandes, Garnacho; Hojlund
Bayern Munich XI: Neuer; Laimer, Upamecano, Kim, Davies; Kimmich, Goretzka; Sane, Musiala, Coman; Kane
Early team news
Marcus Rashford is available again after returning from Champions League suspension but is a doubt after missing training on Monday due to illness.
Victor Lindelof is also a doubt due to a knock, while Casemiro, Christian Eriksen, Mason Mount and Lisandro Martinez are also sidelined.
Bayern Munich are already through as group winners and may make changes following their shock 5-1 defeat to Frankfurt on Saturday. Serge Gnabry is a doubt after picking up a knock while Matthijs de Ligt is yet to return from a knee injury.
How to watch Man Utd vs Bayern Munich
The match will kick off at 8pm GMT on Tuesday 12 December at Old Trafford.
Viewers in the United Kingdom will be able to watch the match live on TNT Sports 1, with coverage from 7pm GMT. Subscribers can stream the action via the Discovery+ app.
If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch the event, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.
Man Utd vs Bayern Munich
Good evening and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of tonight’s Champions League action as Manchester United host Bayern Munich knowing that their survival in Europe’s top flight is on the line.
United are currently fourth in Group A but only one point off second place meaning they could potentially reach the knockout rounds if they defeat the German champions. However, the Red Devils are also reliant on Copenhagen and Galatasaray playing out a draw in their fixture taking place at the same time.
If either of those teams win the result at Old Trafford will not matter as United would be unable to finish second. A consolation prize would be a third place finish and a spot in the Europa League yet for that to happen Erik ten Hag’s men need to defeat Bayern. That is the most crucial aspect of tonight’s match.
We’ll have all the updates, team news and action throughout the night so stick around as we build up to kick off at 8pm.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies