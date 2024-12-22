Manchester United v Bournemouth LIVE: Team news and line-ups as Marcus Rashford not in squad again
Man Utd aim to bounce back after defeat to Tottenham in the Carabao Cup with Andoni Iraola’s Cherries visiting Old Trafford
Manchester United host Bournemouth in the Premier League with Marcus Rashford’s situation continuing to attract attention.
Ruben Amorim has once again made the decision to leave the England forward out of the squad, having done the same for last weekend’s Manchester derby and the chaotic midweek Carabao Cup defeat to Tottenham.
Bournemouth, meanwhile, travel to Old Trafford in form with Andoni Iraola’s Cherries looking to close in on the top four with victory.
“I think we are improving near the opponent box. We have some games that we are near the box but without real threat. You could see different things [against Tottenham],” Amorim pointed out ahead of the game. “You could see we can shoot, we are near the goal and you feel it, you really feel it. I think it is a good thing in our team.”
Follow all the action from Old Trafford with our live blog below:
Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim looking forward to Old Trafford return
Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim is pleased to be back at Old Trafford for Sunday’s fixture with Bournemouth and eager to put smiles back on the faces of supporters before Christmas.
It has been a gruelling period for United, with three consecutive away matches since a shock 3-2 loss at home to Nottingham Forest on December 7.
Back-to-back wins at Viktoria Plzen and Manchester City appeared to have the Amorim regime up and running, but they were brought back down to earth with a 4-3 loss at Tottenham in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals on Thursday.
Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim looking forward to Old Trafford return
United return to Old Trafford after trips to Plzen and London were sandwiched between a derby at the Etihad.
Team news
Andoni Iraola has made just one change to the side that drew 1-1 with West Ham on Monday, with American midfielder Tyler Adams coming into defensive midfield as a replacement for Lewis Cook.
Enes Unal will remain on the bench despite his goal in that match, with Evanilson leading the line once again.
Team news
Perhaps the biggest team news is the continued absence of Marcus Rashford from the United squad following his comments earlier in the week.
Amorim has made six changes to the side that lost 4-3 to Spurs in midweek, with Andre Onana returning in goal.
In defence, Leny Yoro and Victor Lindelof drop out, with Noussair Mazraoui dropping into the back three, Diogo Dalot moving to right wing-back, and Tyrell Malacia coming into the starting line-up.
In midfield, Amad Diallo and Kobbie Mainoo return, and they replace Christian Eriksen and Antony.
Upfront, Joshua Zirkzee comes in for Rasmus Hojlund.
Line-ups
Man Utd XI: Onana; Mazroui, Maguire, Martinez; Dalot, Fernandes, Ugarte, Malacia; Amad, Mainoo; Zirkzee.
Subs: Bayindir, Evans, Yoro, Casemiro, Eriksen, Antony, Collyer, Garnacho, Hojlund.
Bournemouth XI: Kepa, Smith, Zabarnyi, Huijsen, Kerkez; Christie, Adams; Semenyo, Kluivert, Ouattara; Evanilson.
Subs: Travers, Cook, Hill, Unal, Brooks, Philip, Aarons, Winterburn, Kinsey.
Team news
The line-ups should be released within the next few minutes...
Predicted line-ups & prediction
Man Utd XI: Onana; Yoro, Maguire, Martinez; Mazraoui, Fernandes, Ugarte, Dalot; Amad, Garnacho; Hojlund
Bournemouth XI: Arrizabalaga; Smith, Zabaryni, Huijsen, Kerkez; Christie, Cook; Semenyo, Kluivert, Ouattara; Evanilson
Prediction:
Manchester United will look to kick on in the league having been dumped out of the Carabao Cup during the week. They are likely to utilise home advantage but Bournemouth will not be pushovers and the game should be closer than expected.
Man Utd 2-1 Bournemouth.
Marcus Rashford latest as Ruben Amorim offers update ahead of Bournemouth fixture
Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim said Marcus Rashford’s situation has not changed and he remains available for selection ahead of this weekend’s game against Bournemouth.
Amorim left Rashford out of United’s squad for the 4-3 defeat at Tottenham in the Carabao Cup after the 27-year-old declared he wasready for a “new challenge” away from the club.
Amorim explained that Rashford was left at home on “selection” groundsand - if nothing has changed - it appears as if the forward is unlikely to return ahead of the visit of Bournemouth to Old Trafford on Sunday.
Marcus Rashford latest as Ruben Amorim offers update ahead of Bournemouth fixture
Amorim stood by his decision to leave Rashford at home as United were knocked out of the Carabao Cup
Team news
Marcus Rashford finds himself on the outskirts of Ruben Amorim’s squad and has revealed his is open to leaving the club meaning it seems unlikely he would feature today. Elsewhere, both Luke Shaw and Mason Mount are expected to miss the game through injury and Matthijs de Ligt looks like a slight doubt after missing the Carabao Cup loss at Tottenham due to illness.
Bournemouth are missing Marcus Tavernier and Luis Sinisterra who are both out for a few weeks with muscle injuries. Tyler Adams is fit again after a long-term back issue but lacks match fitness and could find himself on the bench again. Ronald Araujo, Marcos Senesi, and Alex Scott are all out with respective hamstring, muscle and knee injuries.
Why is the game not on tv?
When is Man Utd vs Bournemouth?
Manchester United vs Bournemouth kicks off at 2pm on Sunday 22 December at Old Trafford in Manchester.
Why is the game not on tv?
The match will not be broadcast live in the UK. The encounter was originally scheduled for 3pm on Saturday, December 21 but it was moved due to Manchester United reaching the Carabao Cup quarter-finals with Sky Sports showing Fulham vs Southampton at 2pm instead. Free match highlights will be shown on Match of the Day 2 at 10.30pm on BBC One.
Manchester United vs Bournemouth
Manchester United host Bournemouth in the Premier League on Sunday knowing they need to win to propel themselves into the top half of the table.
The Red Devils have been putting in some positive performances under Ruben Amorim, including a 2-1 win over Man City, but they are conceding too many goals which resulted in their 4-3 loss to Tottenham in the Carabao Cup on Thursday.
Marcus Rashford has been exiled from Amorim’s last two squads and seems on the verge of an exit from club though the manager has left the door open for him to regain his place in the team.
As for Bournemouth, the Cherries are flying high with three wins and a draw from their last four matches and will be confident about overcoming an indifferent United side today.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments