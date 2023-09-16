Manchester United vs Brighton & Hove Albion LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more
The 2023/24 Premier League season is under way and you can follow every game and every goal right here with The Independent.
This year sees Manchester City try to defend their crown and claim a historic fourth title in succession. Pep Guardiola’s all-conquering City, who also won the Champions League and FA Cup last season, will have to see off Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United, Liverpool and the rest to claim an unprecedented sixth league title in seven years.
Meanwhile Luton Town are making their first appearance in the Premier League, having risen from non-league in an incredible decade of progress. They followed Championship winners Burnley and second-placed Sheffield United in earning promotion to the top flight.
Ahead of next week's Europa League game against AEK Athens, De Zerbi rotates his squad today, making six changes to the Brighton XI that overcame Newcastle United. While Adingra, Dahoud and ex-United striker Welbeck are among those introduced, Fati starts on the bench. Despite his hat-trick heroics last time out, Ferguson is also named among the substitutes, having missed the recent Euro 2024 qualifiers due to injury.
Manchester United make three changes to the team that started against Arsenal last time out, as McTominay is brought in from the cold following another impressive spell with Scotland, Hojlund is offered his first start and Reguilon makes his debut. Antony and Jadon Sancho are both unavailable for selection, while Varane, Mount and Amrabat are among several players sidelined by injury.
SUBS: Bart Verbruggen, Carlos Baleba, Joao Pedro, Igor, Ansu Fati, Adam Webster, Evan Ferguson, Billy Gilmour, James Milner.
BRIGHTON AND HOVE ALBION (4-2-3-1): Jason Steele; Tariq Lamptey, Lewis Dunk, Jan-Paul van Hecke, Joel Veltman; Mahmoud Dahoud, Pascal Gross; Simon Adingra, Adam Lallana, Kaoru Mitoma; Danny Welbeck.
SUBS: Altay Bayindir, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Hannibal Mejbri, Facundo Pellistri, Jonny Evans, Alejandro Garnacho, Harry Maguire, Daniel Gore, Anthony Martial.
MANCHESTER UNITED (4-2-3-1): Andre Onana; Diogo Dalot, Victor Lindelof, Lisandro Martinez, Sergio Reguilon; Scott McTominay, Casemiro; Bruno Fernandes, Christian Eriksen, Marcus Rashford; Rasmus Hojlund.
Brighton secured a 2-1 victory at Old Trafford on the opening weekend of last season, and they have started this term in even more impressive style: having won three of their first four matches and scored 12 goals in the process, Albion are among the early Premier League front-runners. The Seagulls signed off for the international break with a 3-1 home victory over Newcastle United, in which Republic of Ireland striker Evan Ferguson netted his first top-flight hat-trick, and Roberto De Zerbi is now preparing his team for a first European campaign.
Following the recent international period, Manchester United return to Premier League duty aiming to continue their flawless home record so far. While the Red Devils have posted two wins at Old Trafford, they have lost both away fixtures, including at Arsenal, who beat United 3-1 in London two weeks ago. For all the off-field turmoil undermining their cause, manager Erik ten Hag will send his side out today having gone unbeaten through their last 32 home matches in all competitions.
Hello and welcome to live coverage of today's Premier League clash between Manchester United and Brighton & Hove Albion at Old Trafford!
Follow all the goals and latest action from the Premier League here with The Independent. Team news and line-ups coming up shortly…
