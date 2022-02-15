The situation is pretty clear, in 11 of 13 games we score the first goal, 1-0 up and we didn’t win all of them. In the last three games, it was very sad we didn’t win those games, it cost us four points in the league and next round in the FA Cup.

“I think it’s pretty obvious the players are getting ideas across... the players understand why we are doing a good job and now it’s about doing that sustainably for the entire game and this is exactly the next step we have to take.

"The first halves have been really good, we didn’t concede a single goal, the next step is to raise our level and stay focused, physically, mentally, tactically. We gave away those goals away too easily; it was just too easy and it was our own mistake we made to let the other team score."