Manchester United vs Brighton LIVE: Premier League team news and lineups from fixture tonight
Ralf Rangnick’s side are in desperate need of three points as they bid to stay in the race for Champions League football. United have led 1-0 at half-time in their past three fixtures only to be pegged back after the interval, something Rangnick has looked to address with the help of club psychologist Sascha Lense. The second-half setbacks have seen the Red Devils knocked out of the FA Cup on penalties by Middlesbrough and drop Premier League points with 1-1 draws against Burnley and Southampton.
Rangnick’s opposite number Graham Potter has gained plenty of plaudits for Brighton’s style of play and slick performances and has his in-form side flying high in ninth place ahead of Tuesday’s milestone match, his 100th top-flight game in charge of the Seagulls. Follow all the latest updates and analysis here:
Manchester United vs Brighton
Manchester United have failed to win back-to-back league matches in which they led at half time for the first time since December 1998 following the two draws with Burnley and Southampton.
Their average of 1.4 goals per Premier League game under Ralf Rangnick is their lowest under any manager.
Manchester United vs Brighton: Rangnick talks mentality
Manchester United manager, Ralf Rangnick, believes his players are taking on his ideas but need to improve their mentality in games to ensure they are on the winning side.
United have dropped four points from their last two Premier League games after taking the lead against both Burnley and Southampton and Rangnick wants them to raise their levels in these types of situations. He said:
Manchester United vs Brighton: Potter reaches one hundred
Tonight’s match marks Graham Potter’s 100th game in charge of Brighton and he’s honoured to have been given the opportunity to reach the landmark.
At a press conference yesterday Potter said:
Manchester United vs Brighton: Head-to-head
Brighton have never won away against Manchester United in 13 attempts in all competitions, drawing two games and losing 11.
The Seagulls have taken just one point from a possible 24 in the top flight at Old Trafford and Manchester United have won the last five Premier League meetings after losing two of the first three.
Manchester United vs Brighton: Team changes
Ralf Rangnick makes just two changes to the Manchester United team that drew 1-1 with Southampton at the weekend. Marcus Rashford and Paul Pogba drop to the bench with Fred taking his place alongside Scott McTominay and Anthony Elanga earning a place in the starting line-up.
Graham Potter makes three changes to the Brighton team that defeated Watford 2-0 last time out. Danny Welbeck, Adam Lallana and Tariq Lamptey all drop to the bench with Yves Bissouma, Alexis MacAllister and Leandro Trossard coming into the team.
Manchester United vs Brighton: Line-ups
Man Utd XI: De Gea, Dalot, Varane, Maguire, Shaw, Fred, McTominay, Fernandes, Elanga, Sancho, Ronaldo
Brighton XI: Sanchez, Cucurella, Webster, Dunk, Veltman, Trossard, Bissouma, Gross, Moder, MacAllister, Maupay
Manchester United vs Brighton: Graham Potter dismisses suggestions Cristiano Ronaldo is a fading force
Brighton boss Graham Potter has no doubts about the enduring quality of Cristiano Ronaldo and is relishing the challenge of a first meeting with “one of the best players of all time”.
Potter will reach 100 games in Premier League management on Tuesday evening when in-form Albion take on Manchester United at Old Trafford.
United star Ronaldo has come in for criticism in recent weeks, having failed to score in six successive games in all competitions – his longest barren run in 12 years.
Manchester United vs Brighton: Rangnick’s squad update
Ralf Rangnick confirmed that Fred would be available for tonight’s game versus Brighton and also that Alex Telles will be included in the squad.
Telles and Luke Shaw have been vying for the left-back starting role so it will be interesting to see if Shaw can keep his place in the starting XI. Rangnick said:
Manchester United vs Brighton: Premier League standings
Manchester United come into the match in fifth place trailing West Ham (4th) by one point. They would move ahead of the Hammers with victory, but anything less would keep them outside of the top four due to the London club’s superior goal difference. The race for the top four is close and sees Arsenal, Tottenham and Wolves with games in hand on Man Utd so Ralf Rangnick’s men can’t afford to drop anymore points.
Brighton may be thinking about a spot in Europe next season as well. Although they are currently ninth, they are only three points behind Tottenham and also have a game in hand on Manchester United. A victory tonight would see them move above Spurs on goal difference and put them within five points of West Ham and a place in the top four.
Manchester United vs Brighton: Potter’s injury update
Brighton manager, Graham Potter, spoke briefly about the squad’s injury list and was happy to report that only two players were unable to make tonight’s game. Enock Mwepu and Jeremy Sarmiento will both miss the game but Potter is hopeful that Mwepu will be fit again soon. He said:
