Manchester United vs Brighton postponed due to Covid outbreak
Manchester United’s home fixture against Brighton in the Premier League on Saturday has been postponed due to the ongoing Covid-19 outbreak at the club.
A Premier League statement on Thursday said that United had been left unable to field a team for the match at Old Trafford.
United’s trip to Brentford on Tuesday was also postponed due to Covid-19 and Saturday’s match against Brighton is the fourth Premier League fixture to be postponed in the past week due to the spread of the Omicron variant.
The Premier League said: “Regarding Manchester United’s game on Saturday, the club continues to have an ongoing Covid-19 outbreak within their squad, which has left them unable to field a team for the match at Old Trafford.
“A significant number of Covid-19 cases led to their game against Brentford being called off earlier this week, and today additional positive tests have been confirmed.”
It added: “While recognising a number of clubs are experiencing Covid-19 outbreaks, it is the league’s intention to continue its current fixture schedule where safely possible.”
