Burnley vs Manchester United LIVE: Premier League team news, as Jonny Evans starts for the visitors
United will look to end a run of three consecutive defeats as they travel to Vincent Kompany’s Burnley
Manchester United and Erik ten Hag are under pressure as they head to Burnley looking to end a run of three defeats in a row in Saturday night’s Premier League action.
United were beaten 4-3 by Bayern Munich on Wednesday night as Ten Hag’s defensive problems continued in the club’s Champions League opener. Ten Hag’s side have now conceded at least two goals in five consecutive games, following back-to-back Premier League defeats to Arsenal and Nottingham Forest.
Burnley and manager Vincent Kompany will now look to pile on the misery at Turf Moor after picking up their first Premier League point in a 1-1 draw at Forest on Monday night. Follow live updates as Manchester United travel to Burnley in the Premier League and get all the latest match odds and tips here.
The task for every subsequent Manchester United manager has been to emulate Sir Alex Ferguson. Erik ten Hag did it twice in a night. Neither was cause for celebration. When Serge Gnabry scored Bayern Munich’s second goal, it was the first time since Ferguson’s team of 2001 that United had conceded twice in five successive games. When Mathys Tel added a late fourth, it meant the class of 2023 became the second United side to let in four goals in a Champions League game: the first was Ferguson’s 1994 group, when eviscerated by Johan Cruyff’s Barcelona ‘Dream Team’.
What is wrong with Manchester United’s defence? Everything
Erik ten Hag’s side have conceded twice in five successive games for the first time in 22 years
Burnley v Manchester United team news:
There is some very surprising news from Manchester United, with 35-year-old Jonny Evans named in the starting line-up.
He is not the only surprise however, with Hannibal Mejbri and Scott McTominay also selected by Erik ten Hag.
There is no place in the squad for Harry Maguire, Lisandro Martinez or Mason Mount.
Sofyan Amrabat is on the bench and could make his debut.
Burnley make one change with Aaron Ramsey starting in place of Lyle Foster who was sent off against Nottingham Forest on Monday night.
Jadon Sancho is seemingly been frozen out at Manchester United after he took to social media to claim he has been made a “scapegoat” for poor results.
It leaves his future in doubt and if he was to leave, it would see him become the latest big-money flop to grace the Old Trafford turf in recent years.
Erik ten Hag admits he is at a loss to explain Manchester United’s poor defensive performances.
The Red Devils have conceded 14 goals in their last five games and 10 in the last three, with three goals against Bayern Munich in the Champions League on Wednesday not enough even to earn them a point.
United boss Ten Hag said: “We have shown that we can do it because last year we had the most clean sheets in the Premier League because of the team, because we defended very good as a team, so we have to get back to that standard.
