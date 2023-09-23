(PA)

Manchester United and Erik ten Hag are under pressure as they head to Burnley looking to end a run of three defeats in a row in Saturday night’s Premier League action.

United were beaten 4-3 by Bayern Munich on Wednesday night as Ten Hag’s defensive problems continued in the club’s Champions League opener. Ten Hag’s side have now conceded at least two goals in five consecutive games, following back-to-back Premier League defeats to Arsenal and Nottingham Forest.

Burnley and manager Vincent Kompany will now look to pile on the misery at Turf Moor after picking up their first Premier League point in a 1-1 draw at Forest on Monday night.