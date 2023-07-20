Manchester United announce new captain after Harry Maguire stripped of role
Erik ten Hag has been ruthless after the England centre-back’s struggles
Bruno Fernandes has been appointed Manchester United’s new captain after being named Harry Maguire’s successor.
The Portugal international led United for much of last season, including in their Carabao Cup final win over Newcastle, after Maguire lost his place in the team.
Manager Erik ten Hag told Maguire he was no longer club captain when the defender returned to pre-season training and has now picked Fernandes as his replacement.
Ten Hag believes the 28-year-old, who has twice been named United’s player of the season, is an inspirational figure, an excellent communicator and a player with high standards.
United feel they have a group of experienced leaders in their dressing room, also including Raphael Varane and Casemiro, but Fernandes, who has 64 goals and 54 assists in 185 appearances since his arrival in 2020, was Ten Hag’s choice as their new captain.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies