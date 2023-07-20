Manchester United announce new captain after Harry Maguire stripped of role

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Bruno Fernandes has been appointed Manchester United’s new captain after being named Harry Maguire’s successor.

The Portugal international led United for much of last season, including in their Carabao Cup final win over Newcastle, after Maguire lost his place in the team.

Manager Erik ten Hag told Maguire he was no longer club captain when the defender returned to pre-season training and has now picked Fernandes as his replacement.

Ten Hag believes the 28-year-old, who has twice been named United’s player of the season, is an inspirational figure, an excellent communicator and a player with high standards.

United feel they have a group of experienced leaders in their dressing room, also including Raphael Varane and Casemiro, but Fernandes, who has 64 goals and 54 assists in 185 appearances since his arrival in 2020, was Ten Hag’s choice as their new captain.