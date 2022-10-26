Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Antony has described compatriot Casemiro as Manchester United’s new “guard dog” and hailed his teammate as a “no-nonsense guy”.

The Brazilian midfielder scored his first goal since a summer move from Real Madrid to snatch a dramatic late point against Chelsea.

After displacing Scott McTominay from the lead holding role in Erik ten Hag’s midfield, the 30-year-old has become an increasingly key figure, also impressing in the win against Tottenham last week.

Teammates with the five-time Champions League winner for club and country, Antony believes the tough tackling Casemiro is a crucial component as Ten Hag begins to build his preferred side.

“I always say he’s our guard dog in the middle,” the winger, a fellow summer recruit to Old Trafford, told the Manchester United website. “He’s a no-nonsense guy, a more serious type.”

The midfielder was not a prolific goalscorer during eight full seasons in the Spanish capital, registering 31 times in more than 330 appearances, largely from a deeper role, and scoring only once in his final season with Real Madrid.

But Casemiro showed his aerial prowess with a powerful header that looped beyond Kepa and crept in at the far post to open his account for Manchester United with a timely stoppage time equaliser at Stamford Bridge.

The 65-cap international insists, though, that his primary focus is on his key defensive role.

“I think the goals have to come naturally,” the 30-year-old told the club’s matchday publication, United Review.

“Everybody knows my work. My role is defensive - to help my team-mates and bring the ball out from the back with quality.

“I defend, first of all, and provide balance to the team. I help my team-mates with defensive work, bring the ball out with quality, that is my job.

“Of course, a goal here or there is nice but doing my job and defending well comes first.”