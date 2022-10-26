The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
‘No nonsense’ Casemiro hailed as Manchester United’s new ‘guard dog’
The Brazilian midfielder scored his first goal for Manchester United to secure a point against Chelsea
Antony has described compatriot Casemiro as Manchester United’s new “guard dog” and hailed his teammate as a “no-nonsense guy”.
The Brazilian midfielder scored his first goal since a summer move from Real Madrid to snatch a dramatic late point against Chelsea.
After displacing Scott McTominay from the lead holding role in Erik ten Hag’s midfield, the 30-year-old has become an increasingly key figure, also impressing in the win against Tottenham last week.
Teammates with the five-time Champions League winner for club and country, Antony believes the tough tackling Casemiro is a crucial component as Ten Hag begins to build his preferred side.
“I always say he’s our guard dog in the middle,” the winger, a fellow summer recruit to Old Trafford, told the Manchester United website. “He’s a no-nonsense guy, a more serious type.”
The midfielder was not a prolific goalscorer during eight full seasons in the Spanish capital, registering 31 times in more than 330 appearances, largely from a deeper role, and scoring only once in his final season with Real Madrid.
But Casemiro showed his aerial prowess with a powerful header that looped beyond Kepa and crept in at the far post to open his account for Manchester United with a timely stoppage time equaliser at Stamford Bridge.
The 65-cap international insists, though, that his primary focus is on his key defensive role.
“I think the goals have to come naturally,” the 30-year-old told the club’s matchday publication, United Review.
“Everybody knows my work. My role is defensive - to help my team-mates and bring the ball out from the back with quality.
“I defend, first of all, and provide balance to the team. I help my team-mates with defensive work, bring the ball out with quality, that is my job.
“Of course, a goal here or there is nice but doing my job and defending well comes first.”
