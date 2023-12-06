✕ Close Ten Hag on Manchester United's disappointing defeat to Newcastle

Manchester United’s inconsistent season took it’s latest turn on Sunday on the Red Devils were beaten by Newcastle at St. James’ Park. Erik ten Hag’s men went into that match on the back of three consecutive wins in the Premier League but must now rebuild as they look to push towards the top four.

United host Chelsea in one of tonight’s midweek offerings and will be hoping to move closer to the Champions League spots by defeating the Blues at Old Trafford. For their part, Mauricio Pochettino’s side rediscovered their form in a 3-2 defeat of Brighton at the weekend and will be keen to replicate that result this evening.

Chelsea are currently 10th in the table and still trying to gel under the Argentine who is yet to truly put his stamp on the team. A landmark win against Manchester United will build confidence in the squad and set the Blues up nicely for the rest of the festive period.

Follow all the action from Old Trafford below plus get the latest odds and tips below: