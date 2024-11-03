Moises Caicedo finally proves worth to show Ruben Amorim tough Manchester United task

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Ruud van Nistelrooy set off down the touchline in celebration, leaping as he punched the air. And yet what threatened to be a triumphant occasion for a great goalscorer was instead altered by an occasional one. Chelsea committed £115m for Moises Caicedo in part because of their propensity to overpay for many a player. It certainly was not, however, for his capacity to find the net.

Yet fees of such magnitude can demand a player has a transformative impact and, in an unexpected way, the biggest signing in Premier League history did. A volley was struck beautifully, nestling in the corner of the Manchester United net. Van Nistelrooy only had four minutes to savour a lead he greeted so dramatically. Chelsea had a point at Old Trafford which, given their last league win here came when Sir Alex Ferguson was still managing, may have been the best they could achieve.

Their first-half superiority suggested otherwise. Welcome as Caicedo’s equaliser was for Enzo Maresca, there was a way in which this game represented a missed opportunity: certainly, for all their progress under the Italian, they have not had a statement result in his tenure. This could have provided it. Caicedo’s goal nevertheless meant they clambered into the top four as they made up a point on Manchester City, Arsenal and Aston Villa over the weekend. It might, though, have been better.

open image in gallery Chelsea snatched a point at Old Trafford ( REUTERS )

So, too, for the watching Sir Jim Ratcliffe and the waiting Ruben Amorim as Alejandro Garnacho came agonisingly close to a winner with an 89th-minute half-volley that he hooked just over the bar. Yet after United’s two previous flagship home matches this season ended in 3-0 wins for Liverpool and Tottenham, there may be relief they averted a hat-trick of embarrassing reverses. It was a consequence in part of the feel-good factor engendered by Van Nistelrooy’s temporary appointment. His United were not lacking in spirit, though Amorim may detect tactical failings, issues in midfield and difficulties at left-back, where Noussair Mazraoui struggled against the electric Noni Madueke before the break.

In the centre of the pitch, there was a tale of four hugely expensive signings. United had further evidence of the enduring magnetism of Casemiro, who had a role in both goals. His astute diagonal ball led to United’s penalty. His poor header brought Chelsea’s leveller. That, perhaps, is Casemiro now, better in attack than defence.

For Chelsea, meanwhile, the fortunes of the £100m men have diverged sharply. Enzo Fernandez was again benched, emerging only to spurn a chance to decide the game by blazing over the bar. Caicedo was arguably the best player on the pitch. In Romeo Lavia and the Ecuadorian, Chelsea had the more compelling, more convincing midfield. Alongside Casemiro, United had Manuel Ugarte: invariably in the wrong place, often doing the wrong thing, sometimes at the wrong time. Amorim, who managed him at Sporting, will be charged with resolving United’s latest problem.

open image in gallery Ruud van Nistelrooy took charge of his first Premier League game ( AP )

Van Nistelrooy has resisted the temptation to try the Portuguese’s 3-4-3 formation and the first half was an Erik ten Hag-style basketball game, full of transitions. It was a mystery why it produced so few clear-cut chances. Chelsea, in particular, should have had more. Both sides hit the woodwork, Madueke heading Cole Palmer’s corner on to the post, Marcus Rashford volleying Bruno Fernandes’ deep cross on to the bar. United, with a hole where they needed a midfield, tended to leave Palmer free, which amounted to a risky policy. His capacity to glide past players was apparent when they got close enough. If unconvincing at times, Matthijs de Ligt nevertheless made two fine blocks from the Mancunian’s shots.

The second half was largely less chaotic, but with more goals and goalmouth action. Rasmus Hojlund took down Casemiro’s pass. His touch was taking him away from goal, but Robert Sanchez brought him down. Fernandes converted the penalty: after no goals in his last 17 outings for Ten Hag, the Portuguese has three in two for Van Nistelrooy. The interim manager seemed to have retained his pace from his playing days as he celebrated.

open image in gallery Bruno Fernandes gave Manchester United the lead from the penalty spot ( Getty Images )

But Chelsea were soon level, Caicedo drilling in an inch-perfect shot. The scoreline had some justice. It probably didn’t do United much good, given they need to make up ground if they are to get close to the top four, though at least it stopped their season getting any worse. In the final reckoning, it may prove useful for Chelsea. But after Caicedo came for a colossal price and made a slow start, it marked another step in his improvement.