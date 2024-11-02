Ruben Amorim’s Man Utd problem is clear and Ruud van Nistelrooy can help solve it before he arrives

There is no doubting when Ruud Van Nistelrooy accepted the offer to become one of Erik ten Hag’s assistants at Manchester United, he had his eyes on the big job.

With United notoriously slow to make appointments in key positions – see their pursuit of Dan Ashworth – Van Nistelrooy was probably expecting at least a few months to stamp his authority on the role when Ten Hag was sacked this week, even hoping to get an Ole Gunnar Solskjaer-type immediate bounce that could earn him a proper crack at the whip.

Alas, it seems United’s new hierarchy know what they are doing and Ruben Amorim will be sworn in during the international break after his appointment was confirmed on Friday. But what was ostensibly clear as he punched the air in front of the Stretford End after United’s 5-2 win over Leicester, lingering to be serenaded by supporters, is even if only for four games, there is an enormous sense of pride within one of the best strikers to ever don the red shirt to be standing in that Old Trafford dugout.

Van Nistelrooy has often spoken of the affection he still holds for United and there has always been an immovable sense of unfinished business at Old Trafford burning within the Dutchman, having left at the peak of his powers in 2006, the latest high-profile name to fall out with Sir Alex Ferguson.

Therefore, Van Nistelrooy won’t be sitting back and enjoying his moment in the sun. No, even for a brief spell, this is a vital time for the Dutchman and the club. He will be determined to do his utmost to set Amorim up for success, after witnessing at first hand just how far the club have fallen in the 18 years he was away.

“I decided to come back here for very important reasons,” he said. “I came here to help the club forward and I am still very motivated to do so in any capacity.

“It was special to come back to the club and the city, I enjoy it, I enjoy being around Manchester, the players and staff. In the short term, I am only thinking of one thing.”

open image in gallery Van Nistelrooy looked at home in the Old Trafford dugout when he took charge for the Carabao Cup match against Leicester ( Reuters )

While the goals did anything but flow and an injury-ravaged backline struggled to offer bewildered new goalkeeper Andre Onana much protection throughout the past year of Ten Hag’s tenure, Van Nistelrooy will know full well which area of the pitch needs the most attention.

It is amazing what a change of manager can do to even as seasoned a pro as Casemiro. In a man-of-the-match showing against Leicester, he scored twice, one of which was a golazo we did not know he was capable of, while covering every blade of grass.

What’s more, he and several teammates conducted a mini lap of honour after the match, beaming from ear to ear. We have not seen the Brazilian especially look anything like as content with life for some time.

open image in gallery Ruben Amorim will take over at United during the next international break ( PA )

Casemiro was instrumental to Ten Hag’s initial success, starring in United’s Carabao Cup final success against Newcastle that ended the club’s six-year trophy drought. His rapid decline over the past 18 months left a gaping void in the heart of the United engine room Ten Hag was unable to fill – effectively costing him his job.

Last season especially, United’s midfield was bypassed as if it wasn’t there. Game after game Onana was facing 20 shots or more, his defence overrun by unmarked opponents bursting through unchallenged.

Manuel Ugarte was meant to be the panacea but he was the club’s signing, rather than Ten Hag’s – a rare non-Ajax former player – and therefore has found his game time limited.

open image in gallery Casemiro found his form against Leicester City but will need to keep his levels high ( Reuters )

There have been marked improvements defensively domestically but in three successive matches in Europe, against mediocre opposition, United have taken the lead yet failed to win any.

An unstructured midfield is the root cause for such failings and one that cannot continue to be as porous. Amorim’s penchant for a three-at-the-back system suits the individuals within the ranks, while at the other end of the pitch, a fully fit Rasmus Hojlund, with Alejandro Garnacho and Marcus Rashford returning to form either side, will help solve their profligacy problems. If in doubt, just watch how the boss does it in training.

open image in gallery Manuel Ugarte found his game time limited under Erik ten Hag but could be the answer to United’s midfield problems ( AFP/Getty )

But there are still so many riddles to solve in midfield that Van Nistelrooy cannot leave down to his successor. Ugarte needs game time, and faith, while keeping Casemiro this enthused will allow Amorim to reintegrate a still-raw Kobbie Mainoo back into the team seamlessly. Bruno Fernandes also seems to be on the path to redemption, with Christian Eriksen an able deputy this term.

It has been a long while since a United manager has had as many midfielders showing glimpses of a return to form, such has been the chaos in the engine room. Getting it right in such a key area, against the ultimate test in Cole Palmer on Sunday against Chelsea, could be the difference between Van Nistelrooy being seen as a useful manager or one not ready for such responsibility yet.