Is Manchester United vs Manchester City on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Manchester derby
Everything you need to know ahead of the Premier League clash
Manchester United begin life under interim manager Michael Carrick with a meeting with rivals Manchester City in a pivotal Premier League fixture.
Carrick has been installed until the end of the season after the sacking of Ruben Amorim, with the former midfielder looking to instil fresh momentum into a campaign with Manchester United pushing for European places.
The hosts will climb into the top four, at least temporarily, with victory in the Manchester derby but may face a tough challenge against a motivated Manchester City.
Three consecutive draws have rather stalled the title charge from Pep Guardiola’s side but a midweek win at Newcastle in the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final represented something of a return to form.
When is Manchester United vs Manchester City?
The Manchester derby is due to kick off at 12.30pm GMT on Saturday 17 January at Old Trafford.
How can I watch it?
Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage on the channels from 11am GMT. A live stream will be available via Sky Go or NOW.
Team news
Amad Diallo and Bryan Mbeumo have both returned to Manchester United after their exertions at the Africa Cup of Nations (afcon), and will be considered for Michael Carrick’s first game in charge. Noussair Mazraoui’s Morocco have reached the Afcon final, and Matthijs de Ligt remains absent. Shea Lacey is suspended following his sending off in the FA Cup.
Manchester City are close to a deal for Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi but this game will come too soon for the England international. Defensive trio John Stones, Josko Gvardiol and Ruben Dias are all unavailable, still.
Predicted line-ups
Manchester United XI: Lammens; Lammens; Dalot, Maguire, Martinez, Shaw; Fernandes, Casemiro, Mainoo; Mbeumo, Sesko, Cunha.
Manchester City XI: Donnarumma; Nunes, Khusanov, Alleyne, O’Reilly; Rodri; Silva, Cherki, Foden, Semenyo; Haaland.
