Manchester United travel to Wembley this afternoon to face Championship side Coventry City in the second FA Cup semi-final with the knowledge that this competition is their final chance of winning a trophy this season.

The Red Devils defeated Liverpool in a thrilling contest in the last round but have not been able to build on that momentum in the Premier League. They have not won since that clash at Old Trafford settling for draws against Brentford, Liverpool and Bournemouth whilst suffering a heart-breaking last minute loss to Chelsea.

Erik ten Hag will see this match as the perfect time to face lower league opposition with his team having something to prove as they attempt to reach the FA Cup final for the second time in as many years but Coventry will pose a genuine threat at Wembley today.

Currently eighth in the second division, the Sky Blues are only one win away from the Premier League play-offs and have reached the semi-finals of the FA Cup for the first time since they won the trophy in 1987.

Follow all the action from Wembley below plus get the latest odds and tips for the match right here: