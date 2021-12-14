Manchester United’s Covid outbreak postpones Premier League fixture at Brentford

It comes after Tottenham’s Europa Conference League game against Rennes slated for December 9 was unable to be rescheduled.

Pa Sport Staff
Tuesday 14 December 2021 00:32
Tuesday’s Premier League match between Brentford and Manchester United at the Brentford Community Stadium, pictured, has been postponed (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Tuesday’s Premier League match between Brentford and Manchester United at the Brentford Community Stadium, pictured, has been postponed (Zac Goodwin/PA)
(PA Wire)

Brentford’s Premier League clash with Manchester United has been postponed due to a Covid-19 outbreak at the Old Trafford club.

The Tuesday night fixture at the Brentford Community Stadium will be rescheduled by Premier League chiefs.

United revealed in a statement that positive Covid tests would require “ongoing surveillance”, leaving the fixture unplayable in its original scheduling.

Tottenham’s Europa Conference League game against Rennes slated for December 9 had to be postponed, and was unable to be rescheduled.

Recommended

The postponement of another high-profile fixture so quickly after Spurs’ troubles will raise fears over the rising impact of Covid amid the rapid spread of the Omicron variant.

The Premier League also announced on Monday a record 42 players and staff tested positive for Covid in the previous week, the highest number since 40 cases were reported in January.

“Manchester United can confirm that our Premier League fixture at Brentford FC has been postponed and will be rescheduled in due course,” read a United statement.

“Following PCR confirmation of positive LFT Covid-19 tests among the first team staff and players, the outbreak requires ongoing surveillance.

“A decision was taken to close first team operations at the Carrington Training Complex for 24 hours to help minimise risk of further infection, and individuals who tested positive are isolating in line with Premier League protocols.

“Given cancellation of training and disruption to the squad, and with the health of players and staff the priority, The Club requested the match to be rearranged.

“The Premier League Board took the decision to postpone based on guidance from medical advisors.

“Manchester United regrets the inconvenience caused to Brentford FC and to the fans of both clubs by Covid-19.”

Brentford apologised to fans for the disruption while fully accepting the Premier League decision.

“Following medical guidance, the Premier League Board have postponed Tuesday night’s match against Manchester United due to the exceptional circumstances of an ongoing Covid-19 outbreak within the Manchester United squad,” read a Brentford statement.

“We appreciate that there will be many fans who will be inconvenienced with the fixture postponement and we apologise for the disruption, which was out of our control, but we respect the Premier League’s decision and acknowledge that the health and safety of both clubs’ players and staff must always come first.

Recommended

“We wish everyone affected a speedy recovery and look forward to hosting Manchester United at the Brentford Community Stadium in the new year.

“The rearranged match details will be confirmed and communicated in due course. All match tickets will remain valid for the rearranged fixture.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in