Cristiano Ronaldo urged by Gary Neville to tell Man United fans ‘the truth’ immediately

Ronaldo’s future has been under speculation throughout the transfer window

Sarah Rendell
Wednesday 17 August 2022 10:28
Comments
Manchester Utd boss Ten Haag post 4-0 loss to Brentford

Gary Neville says Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo should “stand up and speak” his truth now rather than wait for an interview in a few weeks.

Ronaldo, who was the club’s top scorer last season, has been rumoured to want out of Old Trafford in the transfer window but no deal has yet been made. Neville took to social media after Ronaldo wrote on Instagram he will reveal all in an upcoming interview.

Neville said on Twitter: “Why does the greatest player of all time (in my opinion) have to wait two weeks to tell Manchester United fans the truth? Stand up now and speak. The club is in crisis and it needs leaders to lead. He’s the only one who can grab this situation by the scruff of the neck!”

Stories surrounding Ronaldo’s situation has rumbled on all summer with many reporting he wants to leave as United are not playing in the Champions League. The Portugal international says he will break his silence on the situation.

He said: “They know the truth when they interview in a couple weeks. The media is telling lies.

“I have a notebook and in the last few months of the 100 news I made, only 5 were right. Imagine how it is. Stick with that tip.”

New United manager Erik ten Hag had hoped to keep the forward but the poor start to the season could have sealed Ronaldo’s departure.

The Red Devils are bottom of the Premier League table after two losses to Brighton and Brentford.

