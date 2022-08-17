Transfer news: De Jong, Ronaldo, Hudson-Odoi and Fofana - Live
Latest football summer transfer window news from Wolves, Man City, Manchester United and more
Chelsea look ready to allow Callum Hudson-Odoi to leave on loan, while Manchester United remain busy in the market. The Red Devils appear ready to walk away from a deal to sign Adrien Rabiot, but still want a new midfielder. Casemiro has been mentioned, although the Real Madrid general could be tricky to prize away given his importance to Los Blancos. United continue to chase Barcelona’s Frenkie De Jong with a new report coming out saying that the club could be willing to pay the midfielder’s deferred wages which has been a major sticking point in any deal, an initial deal has been reportedly retracted, but talks continue, with the clubs waiting to see what the Dutch midfielder wants to do surrounding his wages.
Manchester City have confirmed the signing of Sergio Gomez from Anderlecht. The 21-year-old Spanish defender joins on a four-year deal having made 49 appearances for the Belgian club across the 2021-22 campaign which saw him voted as the Belgian club’s Player of the Year.
“I am incredibly proud and happy to have joined Manchester City,” Gomez said. “City are the best team in England and in Pep Guardiola I have a chance to learn and develop under the most outstanding manager in world football.”
Wolves are also making moves and have agreed a club-record £42.2m deal for Sporting Lisbon midfielder Matheus Nunes but personal terms are yet to be finalised whilst Leicester’s Wesley Fofana is annoyed at the club for pricing him out of a potential move to Chelsea. Follow all the latest news, rumours and done deals below.
Callum Hudson-Odoi ‘asks to leave Chelsea on loan’ with Leicester and Southampton keen
Callum Hudson-Odoi has reportedly asked Chelsea to go out on loan and there are at least two Premier League clubs ready to snap him up.
The Guardian reports Leicester and Southampton are considering signing the 21-year-old, with the winger searching for more regular playing time after not even being named on the bench when the Blues opened their league campaign with a 1-0 win over Everton on Saturday.
Leroy Sane and Marko Arnautovic are among the names being linked with Manchester United.
Man United end interest in Juventus midfielder Rabiot over wage demands
Manchester United’s pursuit of Adrien Rabiot is now considered all but over due to the Juventus midfielder’s wage demands.
United agreed a fee for Rabiot last week but have not agree personal terms in negotiations with his agent and mother Veronique.
The 27-year-old had emerged as a surprise target amid United’s summer long chase of Frenkie de Jong.
John Murtough, United’s football director, travelled to Turin last week in the hope of concluding negotiations with Rabiot’s representatives.
Yet after a difference in valuation on wages, United’s attempts to reinforce their midfield are set to extend into the final weeks of the summer transfer window.
More on Rabiot from Mark Critchley:
The Red Devils continue the search for new recruits after a dismal start to the new campaign
Man United not likely to sign Rabiot from Juventus
Manchester United have suffered another blow in their pursuit of midfield transfer targets, with the Athletic’s David Ornstein reporting there is a very much reduced chance that Adrien Rabiot moves from Juventus to Old Trafford.
“Rabiot to Man Utd now highly unlikely. Gap in wage offer/expectation mean move not happening as things stand,” he tweeted.
“Live talks over other options such as Casemiro. De Jong improbable but [United] hope to get a top midfielder before deadline.”
Casemiro from Real Madrid as the third choice seems...interesting, as well as unlikely.
Tottenham sign Destiny Udogie but Italian returns to Udinese on loan
Tottenham have completed the £15million signing of Destiny Udogie from Udinese but he has been immediately loaned back to his old club.
The teenager has been tracked by Spurs all summer and has signed a five-year deal with the Premier League side after initially flying into England at the weekend.
Udogie, who made 35 appearances for Udinese last season but sat out their opener with AC Milan on Saturday, stayed at Hotspur Way on Sunday before he completed a medical on Monday and finalised his transfer a day later.
He is Tottenham’s seventh signing of the summer but the left-back has returned to Italy in a similar fashion to Pape Matar Sarr, who joined Spurs last August but spent the 2021-22 campaign on loan with Metz.
The teenager made 35 appearances for Udinese in Serie A last season and scored five goals.
Manchester United and the Glazers’s debt explained
The Glazer family’s acquisition of Manchester United remains controversial to this day.
Their £790m takeover in the summer of 2005 came by way of a leveraged buyout: when a significant amount of borrowed money is used to fund the acquisition of a company, with the debt secured against that company itself.
In the case of this leveraged buyout, it was not just any company but one of the most famous and successful clubs in English and world football.
Over the years, that debt, the interest paid on it and the dividends handed out to shareholders along the way – the majority going to the Glazers themselves – have proved controversial.
The Glazers’s ownership, made possible by a leveraged buyout in 2005, is under the microscope once again
Matheus Nunes: Wolves close in on club-record deal for Sporting midfielder
Wolverhampton Wanderers are set to break their transfer record to land Portugal midfielder Matheus Nunes from Sporting Lisbon.
Personal terms are still to be finalised with the 23-year-old but it is understood Wolves are optimistic a deal can be completed quickly after they agreed to pay Sporting an initial £38m, with a further £4.2m in potential add-ons.
That eclipses the £35m Wolves paid Porto for Fabio Silva – now on loan at Anderlecht – in 2020.
The Brazil-born Nunes turned down an opportunity to play for his homeland and last year made his debut for Portugal. He has won eight caps and scored one goal for the country.
Wolves are understood to have agreed an initial £38million deal for the Portugal midfielder
Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte charged by FA following touchline fracas
Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel and Tottenham counterpart Antonio Conte have been charged by the Football Association following their touchline fracas during Sunday’s Premier League draw.
The pair clashed twice at Stamford Bridge, causing two melees as tempers flared during a fiery London derby which saw Spurs snatch a 2-2 draw with a last-gasp Harry Kane goal.
Both managers were booked for the first bust-up, then sent off at full-time when a niggly handshake sparked further ugly scenes.
The Chelsea and Tottenham managers clashed twice at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.
Brighton goalkeeper Kjell Scherpen joins Vitesse Arnhem on season-long loan
Brighton goalkeeper Kjell Scherpen has moved to Dutch club Vitesse Arnhem on a season-long loan.
The 22-year-old joined Albion from Ajax last summer and made his debut in last season’s FA Cup third-round win at West Brom.
He spent the remainder of the campaign on loan at Belgian side Oostende and was called up to the Holland squad in June following an injury to Tim Krul.
Seagulls goalkeeping coach Ben Roberts told the club website “This is a great opportunity for Kjell to continue his development and play regularly.
The 22-year-old was called up to the Netherlands squad in June
Ryan Giggs tells jury ‘infidelity’ reputation justified but he has never hit a woman
Former Manchester United footballer Ryan Giggs has told a jury he has never been faithful in any of his romantic relationships but he has never assaulted a woman.
Giggs began giving evidence in his defence for the first time on Tuesday at Manchester Crown Court, where he is on trial accused of assaulting his ex-partner Kate Greville, 38, and her younger sister Emma Greville, 26, on November 1 2020.
The 48-year-old is also accused of using controlling and coercive behaviour against Kate Greville.
The ex-Manchester United star has been giving evidence in his defence for the first time.
Everton reject opening Chelsea offer for Anthony Gordon
Everton have rejected a bid from Chelsea for Anthony Gordon as Thomas Tuchel has stepped up his interest in the winger.
Chelsea face a decision whether to come back with a second offer of around £50 million to test Everton’s resolve to keep the England Under-21 international.
Their position has been that Gordon is not for sale while manager Frank Lampard is keen to build around the 21-year-old, who he feels is a key player in his plans.
The Toffees may face a battle to keep their homegrown starlet
