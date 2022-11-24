Avram Glazer responds to Cristiano Ronaldo claim Manchester United owners ‘don’t care about club’
The Glazer family has confirmed they are prepared to sell the club and seeking ‘strategic alternatives’
Avram Glazer has responded to Cristiano Ronaldo’s claims that the Manchester United owners “don’t care about the club”, breaking the family’s silence ovcer a potential sale.
Found near his home in West Palm Beach, Florida, Glazer has discussed the decision to seek “strategic alternatives”, with one of the biggest sports clubs in the world put on the market.
Pushed on Ronaldo’s views about the Glazer family and the accusation they “don’t care”, the American wished the Portuguese forward well.
“As we announced yesterday, the board went through a process and decided it’s going to look at different strategic alternatives - and that’s what we’re doing,” Glazer told Sky Sports. “We’ll see where that leads us.
“I’ll tell you about Cristiano Ronaldo. He’s a great Manchester United player, I appreciate everything he’s done for the club and I wish him the best of luck for the future.”
United released a statement this week outlining their intent for the future of the club: “Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU), one of the most successful and historic sports clubs in the world, announces today that the Company’s Board of Directors (the “Board”) is commencing a process to explore strategic alternatives for the club.
“The process is designed to enhance the club’s future growth, with the ultimate goal of positioning the club to capitalize on opportunities both on the pitch and commercially.
As part of this process, the Board will consider all strategic alternatives, including new investment into the club, a sale, or other transactions involving the Company.
“This will include an assessment of several initiatives to strengthen the club, including stadium and infrastructure redevelopment, and expansion of the club’s commercial operations on a global scale, each in the context of enhancing the long-term success of the club’s men’s, women’s and academy teams, and bringing benefits to fans and other stakeholders.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies