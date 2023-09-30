Manchester United vs Crystal Palace LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more
Follow all the action from Old Trafford
The 2023/24 Premier League season is under way and you can follow every game and every goal right here with The Independent.
This year sees Manchester City try to defend their crown and claim a historic fourth title in succession. Pep Guardiola’s all-conquering City, who also won the Champions League and FA Cup last season, will have to see off Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United, Liverpool and the rest to claim an unprecedented sixth league title in seven years.
Meanwhile Luton Town are making their first appearance in the Premier League, having risen from non-league in an incredible decade of progress. They followed Championship winners Burnley and second-placed Sheffield United in earning promotion to the top flight.
Follow the latest action from the Premier League below.
SUBS: Remi Matthews, Ademola Ola-Adebomi, Jairo Riedewald, Jesurun Rak-Sakyi, Rob Holding, Chris Richards, Nathaniel Clyne, David Ozoh, Malcolm Ebiowei.
CRYSTAL PALACE (4-2-3-1): Sam Johnstone; Joel Ward, Joachim Andersen, Marc Guehi, Tyrick Mitchell; Cheick Doucoure, Will Hughes; Jordan Ayew, Eberechi Eze, Jeffrey Schlupp; Jean-Philippe Mateta.
SUBS: Altay Bayindir, Scott McTominay, Jonny Evans, Hannibal Mejbri, Christian Eriksen, Alejandro Garnacho, Harry Maguire, Anthony Martial, Donny van de Beek.
MANCHESTER UNITED (4-2-3-1): Andre Onana; Diogo Dalot, Victor Lindelof, Raphael Varane, Sofyan Amrabat; Casemiro, Mason Mount; Facundo Pellistri, Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford; Rasmus Hojlund.
Although they sit just one place and one point behind today's hosts in the Premier League table, Crystal Palace have failed to win any of their last three games in all competitions: a 3-1 loss at Aston Villa and a goalless home draw home with Fulham was followed by the Eagles' EFL Cup exit on Tuesday. Before heading to Old Trafford today, Roy Hodgson's side had won just three of 14 away games since the turn of the year, and only one this season - at Sheffield United on the opening weekend.
Four days on from their EFL Cup meeting, Manchester United reconvene with Crystal Palace today, as they seek back-to-back Premier League victories. The Red Devils secured a 3-0 win over the London side in midweek, booking the cup holders' place in the fourth round, where they will again face last season's beaten finalists Newcastle United. After edging past Burnley last time out in the top flight, Erik ten Hag's team sit ninth in the Premier League table and six points behind the top four.
Hello and welcome to live coverage of today's Premier League clash between Manchester United and Crystal Palace at Old Trafford!
Follow all the goals and latest action from the Premier League here with The Independent. Team news and line-ups coming up shortly…
